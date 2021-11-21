U.S. allies worried about fate of annual defense policy bill, senators say





Don’t mess up the one thing you can count on the Senate to do in a bipartisan fashion every year, frustrated Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) Told reporters here. A Senate that cannot do this hardly deserves the title.

The delays have dramatically reduced lawmakers’ margin for error as negotiators rush to approve the legislation and iron out differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill before the end of the year.

Foreign lawmakers have been able to count on the United States to pass a defense policy bill every year for the past six decades. Failure to do so this year would send a damaging message to allies and adversaries around the world, senators argued. U.S. allies look to annual legislation for reassurance about the nature of U.S. foreign policy.

We are teaching not only Americans but the whole world whether or not our democracy can solve real and urgent problems, added Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). And there are consequences for our safety and our position in the world if we cannot pass the NDAA and [pass an appropriations bill] This year.

Among the bills, many proposed provisions and amendments include strong language regarding the defense of Taiwan amid heightened fears that China could invade the island.

The National Defense Authorization Act authorized the Armed Services Committee over the summer on a majority bipartisan vote.

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Who also attended the annual forum, noted that he and other Republicans were calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to bring the bill to the Senate a few years ago weeks. Democrats, too, were increasingly speaking out about the delay.

Normally the NDAA was passed by the Senate [by now], said the wicker. Many of us asked the majority leader to talk about it earlier in order to have time.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.) blamed senators on both sides of the aisle whose actions have left the impression that lawmakers cannot work together effectively.

The reality is that most of us work together and most of us get along well, Shaheen said. The problem is, we have outliers on both sides whose only goal is obstruction. And we need to hold them to account so that the rest of us can focus on US affairs.

On Thursday evening, a half-dozen GOP senators, including Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), who was part of the delegation in Halifax, opposed a list of 19 amendments for senators to consider, saying the chamber should also vote on theirs. Risch, for example, is pushing for a vote on his amendment on Nord Stream 2, the Russia-Germany gas pipeline that the Biden administration has refused to sanction despite sanctions imposed by Congress.

Democratic leaders decided to suspend debate on the measure on Friday, setting the votes for November 29, after Senators returned to Washington, DC after the Thanksgiving recess.

Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed (DR.I.) said this week that we will send a very powerful message to the men and women in the armed forces that we do not have your back if lawmakers continue to stand up. bicker over legislation.

