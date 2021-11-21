The UK looks set to slow the record number of migrants arriving in the UK.





The UK government has ordered a review of how it handles migrant crossings after an increase in attempts that have seen record numbers reach the UK.

The goal is to reduce the number of ships departing from France, which has surged in 2021 after a relatively quiet 2020.

Until now, governments have tried to portray Britain as a place that immigrants do not want to reach. Partly because it is already safe in France and partly because crossing the English Channel is extremely dangerous.

But for immigrants who trek across the continent to get there, its charm still remains a tempting lure. For many, the dream destination is the UK rather than France or anywhere else within the European Union.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of migrants has crossed 24,000, almost three times the 8,420 who arrived on the UK coast last year.

More people arrived in Kent on Saturday, either wrapped in blankets or carrying young people.

Cabinet Secretary Stephen Barclay has been ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lead these efforts.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has also promised stronger measures to stop the flow across one of the world’s busiest sea routes, the English Channel, by groups of migrants sailing on small boats, jet skis and catamarans.

A jet ski is being inspected by police after it has been moved to Dungeness, Kent. Immigrants trying to reach the UK via one of the world’s busiest sea routes appear to have used 25-year-old jet skis and kayaks while record numbers were trying to reach the UK. dad

Boris is angry. He sees this as one of his top priorities and is concerned that after two years there is still no viable solution, The Times reported, citing senior government sources.

He told the ministers to double their efforts to solve it, no matter how difficult it may be. If it looks bad now, it will look much worse in the warmer spring.

Kevin Saunders, former Chief Immigration Officer for the UK Border Force, argued that people arriving in the UK via the Strait should be disposed of abroad.

The most effective way is to take everyone who arrives in the UK to an offshore processing center for offshore processing, he said.

Only then can we stop people from entering the UK. We’ve seen the French try it on land and nothing works in the straits.

When asked why they have to go abroad, he said people will still come to the UK when their asylum applications fail because they know we can’t remove them from the UK.

He explained that only a handful of people have been removed this year and the UK is so attractive to people, he added: They know they hit the jackpot when they arrive in England.

