SAGE adviser says coronavirus in Europe should act as a warning to Britain





Europe’s Covid wave should be a warning to us, a SAGE advisor has urged people still in the UK not to fully vaccinate them to get a jab.

Professor John Edmunds and SAGE member of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine told Sky News how the surge in cases in Central Europe shows the importance of vaccination.

Infections are on the rise across the continent, with record daily cases in some countries in recent weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that Europe was the only region in the world with an increase in deaths from COVID-19 after a 5% increase in deaths.

Professor Edmunds told Sky: With this rapid increase in cases now in Central Europe, we can see the importance of vaccination.

Edmunds said the UK is not likely to be hit in the same way as Europe, as it is in a slightly different position.

He said: frankly, here in the UK we have had high infection rates for a few months and we are in a slightly different position with Austria and Germany and so on.

I don’t think things will happen the way they did there. But it is a warning to us.

I think it’s natural for the immune system to weaken. A very clear booster dose boosts the immune system very clearly.

Restrictions on unvaccinated people have been tightened in some parts of Europe.

In Austria, anyone over the age of 12 who has not been infected with the coronavirus or has recently contracted the virus is now banned from leaving home unless it is for certain activities such as going to work, shopping or taking a walk.

According to recent estimates, tens of thousands of people participated in today’s anti-blockade march in Vienna, many of them far-right supporters.

According to police, the crowd had grown to about 35,000 by mid-afternoon and were marching through Vienna’s inner ring road before returning to the Hofburg.

A police spokeswoman said fewer than 10 people were arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions and bans Nazi symbols.

Rotterdam authorities arrested 51 people on Friday night in violent protests against the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

Dozens arrested after Rotterdam riots

(EPA)

A new law the government wants to introduce will allow businesses to limit the country’s coronavirus passport system to anyone who has had both vaccines or has recently contracted the virus. Those who test negative are excluded.

One police officer was hospitalized with a leg injury during a planned riot, another was treated by ambulance personnel on the spot, and numerous others suffered minor injuries.

Two rioters were also shot and hospitalized. Investigations into whether he was fired by the police are ongoing.

Thousands of people gathered in Amsterdam’s central Dam Square to protest the government’s Covid restrictions, despite organizers canceling protests in light of the violent protests in Rotterdam on Friday night.

This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was very concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Europe.

WHO regional director Hans Kluge warned that an additional 500,000 people could die from the virus by March if countries continue to do business as usual. He told the BBC that COVID-19 is once again the number one cause of death in our area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/covid-cases-europe-warning-sage-b1961497.html

