US Grand Admiral warns of Chinese threat at Halifax Forum





HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said on Saturday that the United States and its allies must operate with a greater sense of urgency amid mounting tensions and growing military actions assertions of China.

Admiral John C. Aquilino reaffirmed the Americas’ commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region in meetings with allies at the Halifax International Security Forum.

Look what the Chinese said. President Xi (Jinping) instructed his forces to reach a level of military parity with the United States by 2027. These are his words, Aquilino said in a meeting with reporters.

Aquilino said the United States and its allies must work together more frequently in international waters to strengthen interoperability so they can operate together quickly if necessary.

We need to deliver capabilities sooner and faster, he said

Tensions have escalated as the Chinese military has sent an increasing number of fighter jets near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. China has threatened to use force to unite with it if necessary.

This week, Chinese Coast Guard vessels also blocked and sprayed water on two Filipino boats carrying supplies to a disputed South China Sea shoal in an outbreak of territorial disputes that had long brewed in the South China Sea. strategic waterway.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, and has turned seven shoals into island missile-protected bases to shore up its claims, escalating tensions and alarming contenders and Western governments led by the United States

President Xi oversaw an assertive foreign policy and the expansion of the party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army. It has the second largest military budget in the world after the United States and develops submarines, stealth planes and ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads.

They are working at a very accelerated pace, Aquilino said.

The United States and its allies have promoted the goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific to ensure peace, free navigation and rules-based international order in major international sea lanes, an initiative also joined by Japan, Australia and India in a setting known as Quad. The strategic dialogue is seen as a measure to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

The story continues

Britain and France, along with other countries, have also turned their attention to the region and have recently conducted joint military exercises.

China has defended its growing maritime activities, saying it has the right to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.

We fight for our values ​​and our ability to be free. Those are the stakes, Aquilino said.

The difference between free and open or authoritarian and closed. Which Indo-Pacific would you like to be a part of? It’s clear to like-minded nations, he added.

Aquilino met with Canada’s defense chief and Canada’s defense minister on Friday.

In its 13th year, the Halifax International Security Forum attracts defense and security officials from Western democracies. Approximately 300 people meet each year in an intimate setting at the Halifax Westin Hotel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/top-us-admiral-warns-china-200750676.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos