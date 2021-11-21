Hundreds make crossing the English Channel more dangerous.





Hundreds of people, including very young children, have crossed the perilous straits into England.

Young people wrapped in blankets and adults carrying others were seen arriving on the southeast coast of England on Saturday with the help of a lifeboat crew.

Official figures have not been confirmed, but it is estimated that hundreds of people traveled.

Meanwhile, French officials said 243 people in distress were rescued from the ports of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Dunkirk and Calais and were safely rescued.

More than 24,700 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the strait in small boats, nearly three times the number they had in 2020.

It has had at least 1,247 arrivals since Monday, according to data gathered by the PA News Agency. That figure is expected to rise as the exact figure for Tuesday is still being finalized by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

At least 10 migrants are thought to have died attempting dangerous crossings in the past few weeks.

Asylum seekers arrived with reports that they would have to follow strict rules at the new center or their applications would be rejected according to a plan advocated by Interior Minister Pretty Patel.

Young children were among those who made a dangerous crossing this weekend

Kevin Saunders, former chief immigration officer of the British Border Guard, insisted that people arriving in the UK via the Straits should be dealt with abroad.

He told Times Radio: The most effective way is to take everyone who arrives in the UK to an overseas processing center for processing abroad.

Only then can we stop people from entering the UK. We saw the French trying to do it on land and nothing worked in the straits.

When asked why they have to go abroad, he said people will still come to the UK when their asylum applications fail because they know we can’t remove them from the UK.

He explained that only a handful of people have been removed this year and the UK is so attractive to people, he added: They know they hit the jackpot when they arrive in England.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the interior minister was impressed with the center being built in Greece, where migrants are subject to strict curfews and routine movement checks.

A UK government source said migrants could be affected by their asylum applications if they violate the new rules, the Telegraph reported.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that Boris Johnson had been drafted into the Duchy of Lancaster Prime Minister Steve Barclay to oversee the growing number of migrants arriving on the British coast.

The newspaper reported that the prime minister was upset with the situation following several strategies to stem the flow.

The move to sign Barclay could be seen as an acknowledgment that Patel failed to address the issue.

Sir Keir Starmer comes after accusing her of failing to keep her promise to stop the flow of illegal immigrants across the strait.

The Labor leader said there was no strong enough deal with the French government to prevent migrants from taking dangerous sea trips.

He said that the Home Secretary repeatedly used strong language to tell him how to solve the problem, but he didn’t convey it at all.

