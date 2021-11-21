UK weather: Weather service snow update for ‘winter weather explosion’ before Christmas





The weather ahead of Christmas will take many forms, with cold weather expected to accentuate the mild weather as the big day approaches.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its latest long-distance forecast for the UK through Sunday 19th December, where you can expect some mixed winter weather in the north but dry, often sunny and often dry in the south.

It’s still chilly, though, so it might be frosty overnight. And although snow isn’t specifically mentioned, that winter weather could potentially mean sleet.

Read More: Disabled Trans Stripper Quits OnlyFans To Work For Bristol Club

Below we take a look at what the Bureau of Meteorology has to say about the weather in Bristol over the next few days and the long-term forecast for the wider Southwest and beyond.

On Sunday (November 21), you will see clear skies and plenty of sun, at least in the morning of Bristol. Clouds will roll in after lunchtime when mercury rises to 8 degrees Celsius and drops to 3 degrees Celsius.

Monday and Tuesday are both sunny days, with temperatures reaching 8C again and then dropping to 3C.

On Wednesday, the fog and mist will clear in the morning.

For two days, the temperature is only 7 degrees Celsius and soars to minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological Administration Southwest Forecast

Sunday: Lots of sunny intervals around today. The east is dry, but the west is showering. It gets noticeably colder, especially with strong winds along the coast. Maximum temperature 9C.

Sunday night: Skies were mostly clear overnight, with temperatures dropping and chilly nights. In particular, strong winds are blowing around the southern coast. Minimum temperature 2C

Monday: Another chilly start on Monday, but followed by sunny, dry days with clear skies and cool breezes. Temperatures are a bit close to average, but still rather chilly. Maximum temperature 10C.

Tuesday-Thursday Outlook: Another mostly dry day will continue on Tuesday, then sunny, then cloudy on Wednesday with rain later. It’s brighter, cooler, and colder again with a shower on the west coast on Thursday.

We curate the best stories about your favorite things and get them in your inbox every day. Choose what you like here

Meteorological Agency long-term forecast

Thursday, November 25 – Saturday, December 4

Rain from the southeast during the day through Thursday, followed by heavy fog and fog overnight. Brighter further north, with heavy showers in some coastal areas.

Showers become winter in the upland areas of the north. Rather, they tend to feel cold. As the period continues, winds generally blow from the north and northwest, and the cold conditions persist.

Anticyclones are likely to be located in the south or southwest of England, with the potential to bring rain and showers to the north and winters and sometimes low levels in the highlands. It is more likely to be drier in the south, usually settling in sunny/clear spells. Occasionally it is a bit cold and there is a possibility of overnight frosts.

December 5 (Sun) ~ December 19 (Sun)

In general, northwest winds are likely to continue for most of this period, with the conditions most likely to change in the north of England.

Spells of showers or longer rains and possibly strong winds are more likely as you move further north across the north, interspersed with periods of more stable weather. In the south, high pressure will stay close and there will be plenty of stable and dry weather.

Temperatures will vary across the board, with some winter weather possible, with longer warm spells accentuated by shorter cold spells. During clear and calm spells there is a chance of overnight frost and fog.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/uk-weather-met-office-snow-6238162 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos