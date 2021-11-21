US, UN call for proof of Peng Shuai’s “well-being”





The United States and the United Nations on Friday asked for evidence of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuais’ disappearance and well-being and called for an investigation into his allegations of sexual assault.

The White House was deeply concerned about reports that Peng Shuai appears to have disappeared, press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

The three-time Olympian and former No.1 women’s doubles player has not been seen publicly since a post on her social media account made allegations of sexual assault against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of the all-powerful Chinese Politburo. Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China and a lieutenant of the party secretary general Xi Jinping. The message was then deleted.

Any report of sexual assault should be investigated, and we support a woman’s ability to speak out and be held to account, whether here or in the world, Psaki said.

Related

These views have been echoed by the United Nations.

It was important to have proof of her whereabouts and her well-being, Elizabeth Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a press conference on Friday. .

It was a difficult question, as it was difficult for victims of sexual assault to make their claims, she added. Sexual assault has been found in all societies. It is important to ensure justice and accountability for victims.

Meanwhile, in a new effort to allay concerns about his disappearance, a Chinese state television employee posted photos of Peng to Twitter on Friday, which cannot be seen by most Internet users in China.

Shen Shiwei wrote the photos showing Peng with a gray cat and holding a panda figurine in what appeared to be a private house with stuffed animals lined up behind her were on the Pengs account on the WeChat messaging service with the comment Happy Weekend. .

Peng Shuai serves in an Australian Open match in January 2019. Edgar Su / Reuters

There was no indication when the photos were taken, and NBC News was unable to verify their authenticity.

Shen works for CGTN, the English-speaking branch of China Central Television which caters to foreign audiences.

The editor-in-chief of Global Times, an English-language newspaper published by the Communist Party, said on Twitter that he had confirmed from unidentified sources that the photos do reflect Peng Shuais’ current condition.

For the past few days, she has stayed at home freely and did not want to be disturbed, Hu Xijin wrote. She will be appearing in public and will soon participate in certain activities.

He then posted two music videos of Peng on his Twitter account which he said were shot in local time on Saturday. NBC News could not verify this.

Peng Shuai of China returns a shot against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in their women’s first round tennis match at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Toby Melville / Reuters

The footage was released after a number of female tennis players, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, spoke out about Pengs’ disappearance, as well as advocacy groups, retired players and several. lobbies of athletes trying to transform their profile into power.

Steve Simon, president and CEO of the Womens Tennis Association, has threatened to withdraw WTA events from China. That means nearly a dozen next year, including the WTA Finals.

NBC News has contacted the Chinese Tennis Association for comment. NBC News also attempted to reach Zhang, who retired in 2018 and is no longer in the public eye.

The controversy is politically sensitive as the Chinese capital prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February. On Friday, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry denied being aware of the outcry over Pengs’ disappearance.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/news/us-un-call-proof-peng-shuai-s-well-being-t239712 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos