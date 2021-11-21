The UK faces a shortage of sand and road salt in a winter crisis that could spark havoc on its highways.





BRITS could throw midwinter travel chaos due to lack of HGV drivers spraying salt on the roads.

Snow has already fallen in the highlands, and forecasters have warned that it will rain further south next week.

Highway chief warns of a shortage of HGV drivers to spread salt as Arctic blast hits UKCredit: Alamy.

Doubling the problem is the salt shortage, with Scotland stockpiling 30,000 tonnes less salt than in 2020. Credit: Alamy

But as officials warn that major roads could be closed, highway managers are busy recruiting more drivers to keep them safe.

Meanwhile, stocks are lower than in previous winters in a worrying double blow.

In general, the snowfall is the fastest and the thickest, Scottish shipping bosses say they have 30,000 tonnes less in stock than last year.

The Municipality Association has warned commuters may face difficulties as the cold begins this weekend.

Councilmember David Renard said, “Some councils may affect gritting services in the same way that some garbage collection services have been affected.”

Dozens of driver vacancies are advertised across the UK.

Authorities in Hampshire told Star they are “training new drivers to keep them in winter service when demand peaks.”

In Wrexham, councilors are “monitoring the situation very closely.”

A new Arctic eruption is causing trouble as temperatures across the country drop below freezing.

Snow is already falling in the highlands of northern Scotland, and the country is expected to be spooky for ten days.

Perth and Loch Rannoch in Kinross can get chilly colds with sub-zero mercury.

And elsewhere, mild temperatures will plunge from an unusually warm 17C to 4C.

British set to tremble

People across the country must dig their winter coats during a cold wave caused by the 900-mile-wide Arctic plunge.

Frozen Icelandic air is about to blow over to England.

Some forecasters expect snow to fall in the north from Monday, Weather Outlook’s Brian Gaze said in areas to the south between November 28 and 30.

A brutal low of -7C is expected later next week.

Weather forecaster Marco Petagna said next week that forecast models can’t imagine a better weather pattern for cold-weather fans, showing that it’s coming straight north from the North Pole.

It will be very cold in the north from the weekend. There is a chance of rain in the north from Sunday, with some snow in the highlands, with occasional low levels.

Further south, less showers are likely, but some winter weather and chilly nights are likely to be frosty.

And MetDesk officials warned: If you hate the cold, don’t take your eyes off me now.

“With arctic winds, plummeting temperatures and snow in some areas, we are likely to see big changes over the next week.

It comes as mercury plummets aheadCredit: Wesley Kristopher/Triangle News

Forecasters warn Brits to wrap up warm days ahead.Credit: Alamy

Temperatures will drop sharply from 17 to 4 degrees.Credit: Alamy

Cold air blowing straight from Iceland this weekend. Credits: UK Meteorological Agency Weekend Forecast – Temperatures will start mildly through the weekend and then drop to single digits through Sunday morning.

