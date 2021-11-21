US government plans to purchase large amount of sotrovimab for COVID-19 treatment for winter flare





The United States government has announced plans to purchase sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody used for the early treatment of COVID-19, according to a press release from drug makers GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) plc and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. The contracts total about $ 1 billion, according to the press release.

“Given the large number of patients who continue to become ill with COVID-19 in many parts of the United States, there is a continued need for access to effective treatments. We are proud to work with the US government to help make sotrovimab available to them. patients, ”said Dr. Hal Barron, Scientific Director and R&D President of GSK, in a press release.

Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster to Jessica M. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, California. Jessica M. is a health care worker who is also immunocompromised. California Governor Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Governor Jared Polis and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent rise in COVID-19 infections. (Jeff Gritchen / The Orange County Register via AP) (Jeff Gritchen / The Orange County Register via AP)

Sotrovimab received Emergency Use Clearance (EUA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2021. Under the EUA, the investigational monoclonal antibody SARS-CoV-2 in Single dose intravenous infusion can be used to treat moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years of age and older, who have tested positive for COVID-19, and are at high risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization or death, according to the FDA website.

“This gives patients a real head start in the fight against the virus,” Bart Murray, vice president of COVID Therapeutics at GSK, told Fox News.

Murray told Fox News that patients who test positive for Covid-19 should be aware of this treatment and should ask their doctors if it is right for them, especially if they have an underlying disease or are immunocompromised.

“People should know that there are very effective treatments available for high-risk patients and shouldn’t hesitate to ask their doctor for treatment,” Murray told Fox.

The use of sotrovimab is not permitted in all cases. According to the FDA website, sotrovimab is not authorized for people hospitalized due to COVID-19 or requiring oxygen therapy due to COVID-19. It is also not indicated in patients who require an increase in basal oxygen flow due to COVID-19 (in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to an underlying comorbidity unrelated to COVID-19). the health agency said on the website. The FDA also claims that monoclonal antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 may be associated with worse clinical outcomes when given to hospital patients with COVID-19 requiring high-flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

Final published data from the phase III COMET-ICE trial involving 1057 participants showed that sotrovimab reduced hospitalization and the risk of death by 79% in adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression to severe disease on day 29 compared to placebo, according to a press release from the companies.

The release noted that in vitro data suggested that sotrovimab maintains activity against the Delta variant and other monitored variants.

Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a photo of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Busby joined a group of seniors from the Rev. SLA Jones Activity Center for the Elderly who were taken to the health center for their vaccinations. The Mississippi Department of Social Services is in the early stages of working with the state’s senior community services to help older residents get vaccinated. (AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis) (AP)

The companies also announced that data from the Phase III COMET-Tail study suggested that injecting Sotrovimab into a patient’s muscle was just as effective as giving it intravenously in high-risk populations.

Barron said this potentially offers a more convenient option for patients with Covid-19, the statement said.

GSK officials told Fox News they will provide these doses to the US government by December 17, 2021, expanding national access to sotrovimab for patients. “With the winter surge months ahead, the supply is timely,” Murray said in an interview with Fox News.

Murray explained in the interview that the treatment is free for those who are eligible for therapy, thanks to the government contract.

“Getting the vaccine is important, but if you still get the virus you can still get the antibodies for free.”

