More migrants arrive in Britain as prime minister warns that crisis could destroy Conservatives





Britain’s immigration crisis could destroy the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson warned. Because children are once again photographed among the hundreds of people crossing the treacherous strait.

Adults with children wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the southeast coast of England on Saturday with the help of a lifeboat crew.

Official figures have not yet been confirmed, but it is believed that hundreds of people traveled across the strait to England.

A prominent party donor on Saturday told The Telegraph that ministers must do much more to address the current immigration crisis.

The donor, who requested anonymity, said in an interview with the newspaper that the prime minister had imitated David Cameron’s drift during the coalition government.

They said: If you move to the center, there will be a gap on the right side and someone will come in and take a seat. You can’t get a majority from there.

The Times reported that Johnson had drafted the Prime Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, to oversee the burgeoning immigration crisis.

Hundreds of people crossed the strait on Saturday.

The move to sign Barclay could be seen as an acknowledgment that Home Secretary Priti Patel failed to manage the matter effectively.

This comes after Sir Keir Starmus accuses Patel of not getting a strong enough agreement with the French government to stop migrants from crossing the Strait. He said that he repeatedly used strong language to tell Patel how to solve the problem, but didn’t convey it at all.

According to French officials, 243 people were rescued on Saturday and were safely rescued from the ports of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Dunkirk and Calais.

More than 24,700 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the strait in small boats, nearly three times the number they had in 2020. This includes at least 1,247 people who have arrived since Monday.

At least 10 migrants are thought to have died attempting dangerous crossings in the past few weeks.

It comes after Patel earlier this week pledged to prevent 100% of migrant strait crossings and promised during a meeting with French officials that he would make the route across the sea impossible.

In a meeting with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the two said: Tonight, the Interior Minister discussed the issue of small boats crossing the strait with French Gerald Darmanin and the operational response to it.

The Interior Minister and the Interior Minister agreed to further strengthen business cooperation. More work must be done to prevent dangerous crossings.

They have agreed to accelerate the implementation of their commitments in a joint agreement in July 2021 to implement a joint decision to prevent 100% crossing and make this deadly route unfeasible.

Kevin Saunders, former chief immigration officer of the British Border Guard, insisted that people arriving in the UK via the Straits should be dealt with abroad.

He told Times Radio: The most effective way is to take everyone who arrives in the UK to an overseas processing center for processing abroad.

Only then can we stop people from entering the UK. We saw the French trying to do it on land and nothing worked in the straits.

When asked why they have to go abroad, he said people will still come to the UK when their asylum applications fail because they know we can’t remove them from the UK.

