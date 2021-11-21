45,000 Afghans housed in US Army bases still awaiting resettlement





The United States has airlifted 73,000 Afghans to the United States since the Taliban took power in August, Reuters reported. About 45,000 Afghans at US bases are still awaiting relocation, the Washington Post reported. There are also 26,000 other applications from Afghans seeking entry into the United States pending review. Loading Something is loading.

“We are this generation of Ellis Island,” Air Force Col. Curtis Velasquez and “governor” of the “village” of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico told The Post.

The village of Holloman is one of eight areas of US bases set up to house Afghans while they wait to be resettled in the country. Reuters reported that the White House National Security Council said 73,000 Afghans had been airlifted to the United States.

7,100 have ended up in Holloman and more than 4,000 are still staying there, the Post reported.

Additionally, Reuters reported that there are approximately 26,000 applications from Afghans seeking entry into the United States under a special program awaiting review by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, who are part of the Department of Homeland Security.

USCIS spokeswoman Victoria Palmer told Reuters the agency is reviewing these requests as they arise and most are processed within 90 days, but the increase in requests this year would most likely cause delays, but she did not specify for how long.

The Post reported that those on humanitarian parole here do not have an immediate route to permanent residence and do not have access to certain benefits offered to refugees such as medical and counseling services.

The Biden administration has asked Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would give people resettled in the United States the ability to apply for a green card after one year. Nonprofit human rights groups like Human Rights First have urged Congress to pass the bill.

“This is an important step in helping Afghans at risk who arrive in the United States with nothing after the fall of the elected government of Afghanistan. It is heartwarming to see Congress recognize that Afghans who are starting to build their lives here in the United States should be provided with the reception and integration services and benefits they need, ”said Senior Business Manager. Human Rights First government official, Jennifer Quigley, in a press release.

