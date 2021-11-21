Rittenhouse verdict does little to settle U.S. race and justice debate





The streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, have been quiet since jurors accepted Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument and acquitted the teen of the murder of two murders during civil unrest last year.

But across the United States, the verdict sparked outrage from the political left and applause from the right, following a two-week trial that sharply divided public opinion.

The legal process came alongside an equally explosive trial in Georgia for the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man shot dead while jogging, and revealed a fractured country still grappling with questions race and criminal justice more than a year after the murder of George Floyd.

For the organizers of the Reimagine Kenosha event, who pitched tents on a grassy lot a few blocks from the courthouse, the goal was to “find a way to heal.”

“We know our institutions are still sick. . . We’re at a critical point so we need a reimagining, ”organizer Kyle Johnson said after Friday’s verdict.

Kenosha resident Jasmine Alvarez described her reaction to Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all five counts as “disappointed, not surprised. And furious.

“He needs to learn the consequences of his actions, and that has not happened,” she said, referring to Rittenhouse, whom the prosecution described during the trial as a “tourist from the chaos “armed who went to Kenosha” in search of trouble “. . Lawyers for the teenager said he acted in self-defense during protests last summer against police brutality in the city.

Rittenhouse, center, said he carried a gun to Kenosha for protection during protests and riots following the police shooting on Jacob Blake © POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Kendall Needham, another Kenosha resident, insisted the outcome of the August 2020 shooting would have been different for a black man. Rittenhouse is white.

“There are so many people [in Kenosha] making time for very minor and harmless crimes, but a kid from another town comes in to incite violence and in fact takes the lives of two people and can get away without scotch.

Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha, a town on Lake Michigan, from neighboring Illinois after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a black man, leaving him paralyzed and triggering days of protests and d riots. Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake, has not been charged with a felony.

Rittenhouse said during his trial he was there to protect property and provide first aid, saying he carried an assault rifle for protection. He shot dead three men, killing two and injuring a third in clashes with the mob.

After Friday’s verdict, Rittenhouse supporters walked past the courthouse and honked their horns in celebration.

Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators hailed Rittenhouse’s acquittal, calling the verdict a vindication of Americans’ Second Amendment rights, which allow people to “keep and bear arms.” The judge in the Rittenhouse case dismissed a gun charge shortly before the end of the trial.

“Kudos to Kyle Rittenhouse for being declared innocent of all charges,” former US President Donald Trump said in a statement. “And by the way, if it’s not self-defense, nothing is!”

Protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday night after Rittenhouse’s acquittal of homicide © Claire Bushey / FT

Matt Gaetz, a Republican congressman from Florida and Trump ally, said he wanted to offer the teenager an internship. Paul Gosar, a Republican lawmaker from Arizona, who was censored last week by the House of Representatives for posting a video on social media showing him killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another congressman, has declared that he was going to “show off” Gaetz to hire Rittenhouse. Polarizing Fox News host Tucker Carlson is working on a documentary about the teenager.

Democrats, meanwhile, struck notes of desperation.

President Joe Biden said that “while the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans angry and concerned, including me, we must recognize that the jury has spoken.” Rittenhouse was portrayed as a white supremacist in a Biden campaign video last year.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, told reporters that “there is clearly a lot more work to be done” to make the US justice system fairer.

Lilly Goren, professor of political science at Carroll University in Wisconsin, said that, like the Arbery killer trial, “the undercurrent of racism is very strong” in the Rittenhouse case.

She noted that the defense attorney in the Georgia case – in which three white men were implicated in the shooting death of a black man – complained about black pastors sitting in the courtroom. Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton responded by organizing a rally of black pastors outside the courthouse last week.

Goren noted that no charges were laid against the two police officers who shot dead Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy playing with a toy gun in an Ohio park, in another case that drew the attention of the country.

The Rittenhouse verdict means that at future political protests, especially for the Black Lives Matter movement, “there may be more of this, essentially, white vigilantism,” Goren said.

Tensions in Kenosha had escalated as Rittenhouse’s verdict approached, as groups of dueling protesters gathered in large numbers. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers allowed 500 National Guard troops to stand, but protests in the city and elsewhere in the United States were mostly peaceful throughout the weekend.

Widespread unrest followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, which was widely believed to have sparked a discussion of persistent racism in America. Attention has now turned to the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, where white defendants in the Arbery case have also claimed self-defense.

