



Pengsoo Ai has not contacted me directly for over 2 weeks (Photo=Getty/Twitter)

The UK has urged China to provide verifiable evidence that tennis player Feng Shuai is safe and healthy after Chinese state media released more unsubstantiated footage.

Former world number one doubles champion and Wimbledon champion Peng hasn’t heard from him in person for over two weeks after being accused of sexually assaulting the former deputy prime minister on social media site Weibo.

A video released on Sunday shows the 35-year-old player being introduced to a youth tennis match in Beijing. In a previous video, she was seen having dinner with her coach and friends.

But the clip did little to allay her safety fears, and a spokeswoman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the government is still very concerned and is closely following the incident.

The White House and the United Nations have also expressed concerns.

It comes amid calls from ministers and officials to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics over the incident.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

Former Conservative party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the BBC Radio 4s PM program that Britain must stand up and make clear to China of human rights abuses we cannot tolerate.

But he said: One of the biggest problems we have is that we have become too dependent on China in many ways.

So the government was a little nervous about making them angry.

No. 2 indicted for sexually assaulting a former deputy prime minister (Photo: AFP via Getty)

“Chinese authorities urgently need to provide verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts,” an FCDO spokesperson said.

Everyone should be able to speak without fear of repercussions. All reports of sexual violence anywhere in the world should be investigated.

But Sir Iain told the PM: What we absolutely need to do now is to say clearly that as me and the government we have no officials or ministers, including embassy staff, who are going to the Winter Olympics.

Don’t wait for someone else to do it, just leave. It will send them a very strong signal.

Sir Iain said all other sporting activities the UK has termed a brutal regime of arresting and detaining peaceful protesters should be considered.

He said: We must stand up and say we will not stand this any longer.

Concerns about her safety have escalated to the White House and the United Nations (Photo: Twitter)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday: We are deeply concerned about reports that Peng Shuai appears to have gone missing after accusing him of sexually assaulting a former high-ranking Chinese official.

We join the call for Chinese authorities to provide independent, verifiable evidence of her whereabouts and safety.

Liz Trossel, spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for Human Rights, reiterated these concerns and called for full transparency in the investigation of Pengs’ allegations.

Throssell told reporters: (Peng) has not been publicly heard since she claimed she had been sexually assaulted on social media.

What we want to say is that it is important to have evidence of her whereabouts and well-being, and we urge a completely transparent investigation into her sexual assault allegations.

There were voices calling for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over this incident (Photo: AP)

The Women’s Tennis Association has threatened to suspend a lucrative China tour on tour next season unless Peng is proven safe.

WTA President Steve Simon told the BBC: “We cannot tolerate compromise. This is a matter of right and wrong.

The reason the diplomatic boycott works is that China is very sensitive to how the outside world treats it, Sir Iain said.

This kind of sporting activity is a big problem for China, so it is sensitive when the government boycotts it. They make a big fuss about it. When the Olympics were held, they made a big fuss about it. It makes them seem acceptable to the world.

And our problem is that we’re playing that game and we shouldn’t be playing that game anymore. We must simply say that we are not ready to engage in diplomatic relations with you about this game.

But, he added, “we are dealing with a country where human life is of no value at all if we criticize a country that has lost the concept of the rule of law and human rights.”

