Guns, stress and politics: road rage shootings in the United States escalate





WASHINGTON: After a high-speed driver cut her abruptly on a California freeway in May, Joanna Cloonan made a rude gesture towards the car. A female passenger grabbed a pistol and fired at her vehicle, killing her six-year-old son in the backseat. A woman in Texas was shot in the back last week while protecting her seven-year-old daughter from being shot at their vehicle, and another Kentucky driver is recovering from gunshot wounds sustained after an argument involving a parking space. Road rage incidents involving firearms have been responsible for record levels of injuries and deaths in the United States since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a recent report from Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization at nonprofit that campaigns against gun violence. Data shows traffic skirmishes involving firearms have been on the rise since 2018, and the report states that “if current trends continue, 2021 is on track to be the deadliest year on record.” The pandemic, which has brought many new sources of stress into people’s lives, has also seen a record increase in gun sales and shootings, Everytown said. Ryan Martin, anger researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, told AFP that “the very existence of a deadly disease puts people on edge, when the frustrations they encounter would have been rather slight two years ago “. In a country where the right to bear arms is fiercely defended, the ubiquity of guns amplifies the problem, according to Martin, a professor of psychology. Guns are “a determining factor in so many ways because they give you a lethal mechanism to express that anger,” he said. “The data also shows that having a gun in the car with you makes you more likely to get angry. This is called the gun effect.” American individualistic attitudes may also be partly to blame. “The individualism that we see in the United States probably exacerbates a lot of anger reactions. There is a sense of entitlement that comes with the way Americans tend to think of freedom,” Martin said. Martin and Pauline Wallin, an expert on emotion management, both suggest that deep political divisions also contribute to violence. Wallin, a psychologist based in Pennsylvania, said that as Americans become more polarized, someone who cuts you off is more likely seen as “the enemy” than as a “disadvantage.” “We are more inclined to blame others for what happened,” she said. “It’s someone else’s fault … it’s a matter of narcissism.” Even pandemic safety measures like masks have become a political debate under former President Donald Trump, and divisive messages have not gone away with his administration, Wallin said. “Frustration mismanagement” is at the root of most road rage incidents, according to the psychologist. “You have to breathe deeply. You have to calm down because you cannot think logically when you are very upset,” she said. “Ask yourself, will this matter tomorrow?” Within a week ? Martin said drivers need to realize that engaging in aggressive and hostile ways “will never be a positive result.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/guns-stress-and-politics-us-road-rage-shootings-on-the-rise/articleshow/87826447.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos