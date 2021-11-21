American teenager Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of death of protester says self-defense is not illegal





Kyle Rittenhouse claimed he traveled to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and act as a medic.

Washington:

Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager acquitted after killing two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, defended his actions, saying self-defense was “not illegal” and saluted the jury for clearing him.

On Friday, a jury declared Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of manslaughter and intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the shooting that took place in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The move sparked protests in cities across the country on Friday night – from New York to Portland, Oregon – as well as scattered applause outside the courtroom, and it garnered praise from advocates. guns, underscoring the conflicting nature of the case.

In comments released by Fox News, the teenager – seen smiling as he gets into a car after the verdict – said he was relieved his “difficult journey” was over.

“The jury has come to the right verdict – self-defense is not illegal,” Rittenhouse told Fox, ahead of a revealing interview which airs Monday night and a subsequent documentary about the teenager which is scheduled to air in December.

“I’m glad everything went well … We got through the tough part.”

Rittenhouse’s case gained national attention, in part because it stemmed from the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the country last year and featured a controversial mix of guns, racial tensions and self-defense.

The teenager said during the two-week trial that he shot dead two men and injured another with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in self-defense after being attacked during a night of unrest in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse, who lived in neighboring Illinois, claimed he traveled to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and act as a doctor.

Prosecutors responded by claiming that Rittenhouse, then 17, “provoked” the events of a chaotic night that started when a white policeman shot a black man, Jacob Blake, in the back repeatedly during of an arrest, leaving him paralyzed.

– Controversial case –

The reaction to the verdict reflected the national divide over the right to bear guns in America – and where the line should be drawn on this constitutionally protected right.

President Joe Biden warned of violence following the verdict and called for calm.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans angry and concerned, including me, we have to recognize that the jury has spoken,” Biden said in a statement.

“I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, in accordance with the rule of law.”

In an editorial, the Wisconsin State Journal called the verdict “disappointing” and said it “would certainly embolden terrorists who seek to bring justice themselves.”

“But further violence in response to the verdict will not help anyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Gun Owners of America hailed Rittenhouse as a “warrior for gun owners and self-defense rights” and said they would “award” him an AR-15 like the one he used. that night in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse – who had faced five counts in total – received praise from some Republican lawmakers and former President Donald Trump.

The most serious charge – intentional homicide – carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The jury deliberated for a total of 26 hours over four days before returning a unanimous verdict of not guilty on all counts.

Shannon Watts, founder of gun control group Moms Demand Action, slammed the verdict.

“It is a miscarriage of justice that a teenager can cross state borders to participate in a protest he has nothing to do with; shooting three people, killing two; and not suffering any criminal consequences is a miscarriage of justice. an indictment of our criminal justice system, ”Watts said.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/us-teen-kyle-rittenhouse-cleared-in-protester-deaths-says-self-defense-not-illegal-2618880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos