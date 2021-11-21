3 of England’s most beautiful towns within driving distance of Manchester





The Times named the three Northwest towns the most beautiful towns in England.

In search of cozy hotels, long walks and historic markets, Downham in Lancashire, Hawkshead in the Lake District, and Great Budworth in Cheshire were chosen as favorites.

Here we take a look at the quaint villages and what they have to offer.

Downham Downham Hall in Autumn (Image: Downham Estate)

Downham is nestled at the foot of Pendle Hill with unrivaled views of the beautiful Lancashire countryside.

In a minute, you’ll pass between stone walls to admire the high cliffs, then past the stunning church and 16th-century Downham Hall, then past the neat cottage terrace, The Times reported.

They emphasized the town’s unique ban on street signs, TV antennas, and satellite dishes, saying that visitors are transported back to the early 1880s.

Many have described it as ‘a town where time has stopped’ thanks to a family that has owned the town and the property for over 500 years.

The Assheton family’s continuing wish is for the village and its surrounding beautiful 3,000 acres to be preserved over time as much as possible.

Downham is an untouched village (Image: MEN)

Given its location, Downham has been the perfect setting for period dramas and movies over the years.

Most recently, Suranne Jones was filmed here for the BBC’s eerie thriller Secret of Crickley Hall, and many of the scenes were filmed at The Assheton Arms, a village pub that maintains a majestic location on top of Downham.

The most famous is the 1961 film The Whistle, which was filmed in this town.

But what I love most about Downham is its location, and Pendle Hill shining from above is awe-inspiring, Times added.

Hawkshead countryside around Estwait Water, Hawkshead (Image: PA)

The small town of Hawkshead in the Lake District consists of goggle-pig houses, vaults and plazas that fascinated William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter.

Since cars are banned and completely pedestrian-only, it has now been transferred primarily to tourism and is overflowing with old-fashioned tea rooms and cozy pubs.

Hawkshead was originally part of the Furness Abbey estate, and the monks resided in Hawkshead Hall just outside the town.

Famous children’s writer Beatrix Potter’s Hill Top Farm at Great Sawrey near Hawkshead (Image: Getty Images)

After the abbey was disbanded in 1536, Hawkshead developed primarily as a market town, and most of the buildings seen today were built between the 17th and 18th centuries.

Hawkshead is a beautiful 17th-century Warren, The Times said.

One of the most beautiful villages in Great Budworth Cheshire is full of Grade II listed houses (Image: MEN)

Great Budworth lies between Knutsford and Northwich, just 50 minutes from Manchester and is often described as a ‘hidden gem’.

Almost all of them are rated 2 stars, so the typical British townscape attracts filmmakers.

Great Budworth has been used to seamlessly transport audiences into the past, such as the BBC’s War of the Worlds, Our Zoo, and most recently The Ipcress File.

The Times noted that Holmes Chapel native Harry Styles flaunted it to then-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

They had a romantic date at the George and Dragon pub, which has an original interior dating back to 1722.

Great Budworth was used as a raft set for a period drama (Image: MEN)

They also took trips to popular ice cream farms, a thriving weekend hotspot for cyclists in need of refreshments.

The Times said: “Witch scouts love this place because it’s almost rated 2nd. The reason Harry Styles brought Taylor Swift here is probably because of his proposal for a softer, more romantic last year. will think.”

