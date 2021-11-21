After Israeli ban, US envoy to UN expresses support for Palestinian rights groups





U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield appeared on Saturday to address rights groups banned by Israel, when she said Washington “supports[s] The role of Palestinian NGOs in monitoring human rights violations wherever they occur.

Israel declared six civilian groups linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in late October. The announcement sparked a storm of blankets and condemnations, as most of them received European and international funding.

On Saturday Thomas-Greenfield, who recently completed a visit to Israel and the West Bank, tweeted: “This week I had the chance to meet civil society leaders in Ramallah. I was inspired by their work to advance democracy, human rights and economic opportunities for the Palestinian people.

“We support the role of Palestinian NGOs in monitoring human rights violations wherever they occur. “

On Thursday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said Israel had yet to send definitive proof that the six banned Palestinian organizations were linked to the PFLP.

Receive The Times of Israel Daily Edition via Email and Never Miss Our Best Articles

By registering, you accept the conditions

We are asking the Israeli government for answers, and we have yet to receive convincing answers, Borrell said at a closed-door meeting of international donors to Palestinians in Oslo.

Borrell’s speech, like others delivered at the conference, was not public. The Times of Israel received a transcript of another official’s address.

Israeli officials have doubled their designation despite international criticism, repeating that there is rock-solid classified evidence that proves the organizations are linked to terrorism.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas meets with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Ramallah, West Bank, November 17, 2021. (Wafa)

The six Palestinian organizations in question – al-Haq, Addameer, the Union of Agricultural Working Committees, Defense for Children International – Palestine, Bisan and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees – are large and well-established groups.

At the end of October, Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued orders that classified the six terrorist groups. After an investigation by the Shin Bet, Israeli authorities alleged that the PFLP used the organizations to successfully channel funds from European donors to the terrorist group.

The PFLP, which openly seeks to destroy Israel, has a long history of violent attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians. The United States, the EU and much of the international community classify it as a terrorist organization.

While in Ramallah, Thomas-Greenfield lobbied Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas over human rights issues and payments to security prisoners in Israeli jails, according to his office.

She “underlined the importance of respecting human rights and avoiding actions that undermine the prospects of a two-state solution, such as settlement activities, evictions, incitement to violence and payments to those imprisoned for terrorism, according to an American reading.

“We do not in any way accept the classification of six Palestinian civil organizations as terrorists by the occupation authorities,” Abbas told Thomas-Greenfield at their meeting, according to PA official media Wafa.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.

Give a Hanukkah gift that lights up

Here is a Hanukkah gift that sparks knowledge and ideas about Israel and the Jewish people.

A Times of Israel community gift membership entitles your recipient to a full year of membership benefits, at a special reduced price.

Find out more Find out more Already a member? Log in to no longer see this

Are you serious. We appreciate this!

We were very happy that you read the articles from The X Times of Israel over the past month.

That’s why we come to work every day – to provide discerning readers like you with must-see coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we have not set up a pay wall. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For as little as $ 6 per month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel ADVERTISING FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content reserved for members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to no longer see this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-envoy-to-un-notes-backing-for-palestinian-rights-groups-after-israeli-ban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos