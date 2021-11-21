The road to net zero emissions is through American buildings





Commercial buildings generate 16% of all carbon dioxide emissions in the United States.

In support of the ambitious goal of achieving zero net emissions across the economy by 2050, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the General Services Administration (GSA) have issued a request information (RFI) to identify technologies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. commercial buildings.

The joint GSA Green Proving Ground and DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy RFI Technologies for Net-Zero Carbon Buildings program aims to support technologies and solutions ready to be evaluated in occupied and operational buildings and which have significant potential for the American market.

“Our mission is to support the large-scale deployment of technologies that will decarbonize US commercial buildings,” said Wale Odukomaiya, RFI technology manager and NREL research engineer at the Building Technologies and Science Center. “In a nutshell, we are looking for innovations that are in the first phase of commercialization to support their launch into the next phase of market adoption through field evaluation.

Assessment of technologies in three broad categories: high performance / low carbon construction technologies and solutions: technologies of interest include electrification of major building loads, scaled up and integrated heat pump systems, the modernization of heat recovery systems, the electrification of the main loads and the renovation of envelopes. On-site energy production and storage systems: examples include building integrated photovoltaics (PV), high efficiency PV, solutions to better integrate PV and storage into building management systems, solar and geothermal energy, on-site distributed wind power, hydrogen fuel cells, and electric vehicle fleet charging solutions. Greenhouse gas reduction or capture technologies: This includes on-site carbon capture for fuel-powered processes and technologies that use next-generation refrigerants with little or no global warming potential.

“We are particularly excited about this year’s RFI as it will be critical in guiding new investments and initiatives to unleash the power of next-generation construction technologies,” said Kevin Powell, GSA Program Director for the Center for Emerging Building Technologies. “We are eager to help validate the technical aspects of the innovations and assess their potential for future deployment. “

10 years of innovations in construction

Over the 10 years of GSA’s Green Proving Ground program, 90 technologies have been selected for evaluation and 23 have been deployed in over 500 facilities across GSA’s real estate portfolio. Evaluating the technology through the program avoided $ 203 million in life cycle costs.

Using the most recent RFI released in December 2020, five American-made technologies were selected for demonstration at GSA facilities. These technologies are designed to help maintain healthy indoor air, increase the resilience of buildings, and improve on-site photovoltaics. More information on these next-generation construction technologies and other ongoing assessments can be found on the GSA Green Proving Ground Ongoing Assessments page.

Interested in submitting your technology?

The deadline for submitting a response to this RFI is December 7, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For more information, check out the full RFI, read the FAQs, or watch the recording of a recent webinar from information.

Article courtesy of NREL

