Severe warning about vaccinations as coronavirus cases surge in UK, EU





This comes after Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that starting tomorrow, people between the ages of 40 and 49 will be able to schedule a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 16-17 year olds can book a second jab. The move comes amid chaos in European countries as infection rates continue to soar. Over the weekend, Dutch police opened fire on anti-lockdown protesters in Rotterdam.

And I was shocked when the Austrian government announced that it would make vaccination compulsory and impose a new national lockdown. Last night the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was “very concerned” about the coronavirus on the continent, and regional head Dr Hans Kluge said that if no action is taken, an additional 500,000 people could die by March. I warned you.

A senior Whitehall source told The Sunday Express that people in the UK “are urging them to do their best by buying a booster to protect Christmas (it takes three weeks for immunity)”.

And Javid, who received his third dose last week, said: “Getting the Covid-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the burden on the NHS. is. Sadly, cases have surged in parts of Europe while governments continue to monitor extensive data to ensure the country’s protection. The most important thing we can do to prevent a similar increase in this country is to get the jab. So we can get a vaccine as soon as possible to stop the virus.”

According to figures released yesterday, there were 40,941 new infections, an increase of 10.7% from the previous week. The death toll fell by 5.6% in seven days to 150.

Professor John Edmonds of Sage, the government’s scientific advisory board, said yesterday that while it’s unlikely that the UK will see a surge in cases like Austria and Germany, the soaring infection rates in Europe should be a “warning” and people should get their boosters. Professor Edmunds told Sky: I don’t think things will happen the same way they did there. But it is a warning to us. I think it’s natural for the immune system to weaken. The current surge in cases in Central Europe is the importance of vaccination.”

When asked whether the government should re-introduce control measures, Professor Edmunds warned: “You have to look at the potential efficiencies and measure them against the potential costs of some of them.”

A total of 14 million people in the UK have already received booster vaccines and are now protected ahead of winter. Over 50 million first doses (88.2% of the population) and over 46 million (80.2%) second doses were also given. The government welcomed the booster jab and the second dose program, saying, “With this marvelous vaccine program, we will protect the progress we have already made and make sure we can enjoy Christmas safely.”

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup has urged people to use boosters. “We have to protect the gains we get from our immunization program this winter,” she said. “Get your boosters if you qualify, or your first and second doses if you haven’t already, to ensure you have the essential safeguards to keep you and your loved ones safe during the winter.”

The third dose can be scheduled 5 months after the second dose and the vaccination is given 6 months later. Among those receiving the third jab was ITV morning host Lorraine Kelly. She said, “I just got a booster! So easy. Be sure to get it.” New data last week reinforced claims about the importance of boosters.

The first real-world study of the effectiveness of the UK Health Security Agency shows that top-up jabs in adults 50 years and older provide up to 90% or more protection against symptomatic Covid-19. has been shown to improve According to the study results, the protection rate against symptomatic infection in adults 50 years and older after 2 weeks of receiving the booster was 93.1% when Oxford/AstraZeneca was selected as the primary course, and 94% for Pfizer-BioNtech.

According to the government, this means that those who received the booster vaccine by December 11 will receive a very high degree of protection by Christmas. However, it has refused to rule out other lockdowns and other measures, including the introduction of vaccine passports. And Downing Street is being increasingly scrutinized by Congressmen for dealing with the coronavirus and threatening to use vaccine passports to prevent unvaccinated people from going to clubs and mass events.

The Pandemic Response and Recovery National Congress Group wants to examine the world’s emerging evidence of the pros and cons of such initiatives, the rationale behind them, and whether they work. This comes after the Scottish government recently admitted that it could not prove what effect the use of vaccine passports had had.

Lawmakers also joined protesters for the Together Declaration against medical passports. Former Secretary Esther McVey, co-chair of the group, said: and health professionals. We need to look at how this plan works in Scotland and understand what it means.”

Labor co-chairman Graham Stringer added: “If governments want to infringe on our freedoms, there must be overwhelming evidence to do so. “The evidence doesn’t exist yet, and it shouldn’t proceed without evidence.”

Teens aged 16 and 17 who want a second jab and those over 40 who want a booster can call 911 to book their vaccinations starting tomorrow. They can also go to one of the many walk-in sites across the country.

