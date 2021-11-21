When was the coldest winter in England on record and will this winter match it?





It is no exaggeration to say that winter has begun as nights are getting longer and temperatures are starting to drop.

Cambridgeshire is having a mild week with temperatures hovering between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius, but forecasters are suggesting Britain could soon face a cold spell.

The North Wind from the Arctic Circle could drop as low as minus 10 degrees in Britain, according to the Express.

The temperature in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, is minus 23 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature in the country since 1995.

It remains to be seen whether this winter will offer something similar or will bring it closer to the coldest winter the country has ever faced.

But will it be cold enough to match the coldest winter? Birmingham Live reports an analysis of the coldest British winter on record.

When was the coldest winter in England?

The winter of 1946-47 snowed somewhere in England for 55 days in a row.

Temperatures dropped to minus 21 degrees Celsius, exacerbating national problems when it rose again after World War II.

When the snow and ice finally melted, some rivers burst levees and severe flooding occurred in some areas.

The Big Freeze of 1962-63 was another winter in its era. Considered one of the worst winters in modern British history, it has also froze the Thames and parts of the sea around England.

It was so cold that in January 1963 people were able to walk or even bike on the River Thames. This scene is almost reminiscent of the famous Frost Fairs of earlier times.

In 1981-82 Britain was again gripped by the cold and snow. December 1981 was the coldest December in a century, a record not broken until 2010.

The snow continued through March and drifts as high as 23 feet have been reported in some areas.

The 2009-10 winter also provided a rude awakening.

That winter brought sub-zero temperatures and extensive snowfall, and is famous for covering England with a blanket of snow, visible from space and memorable by NASA satellites.

The winter of 2010-11 was another sub-zero weather record, the coldest ever recorded, with an average temperature of -1C recorded in December 2010.

Transportation and infrastructure are nearly disrupted, costing about $1.2 billion per day.

Will it be cold this winter? In December 1962, two boys from Dry Drayton, Cambridgeshire, built a snowman to escape a heavy snowfall. (Image: Cambridge News)

Long-term weather forecasts are notoriously vague and sometimes unreliable, but the Bureau of Meteorology has not ruled out the possibility of heavy snowfall in the coming weeks.

The Bureau of Meteorology has suggested in long-distance projections that there may be some snow in the highlands by the end of November, with air currents coming from the north and northwest.

Additionally, from early to mid-December, the Bureau of Meteorology suggests conditions may change, interspersed with wet and windy conditions and more stable periods.

