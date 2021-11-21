10 Most Expensive Dog Breeds – Meet the UK’s Most Expensive Dog Breeds





November 21, 2021 – 09:10 GMT Georgia Brown UK’s Most Expensive Dog Breed Revealed: Discover Expensive Canines from English Bulldogs to Dachshunds, Cavapoos and More

Demand for dogs has skyrocketed since Britain first imposed lockdowns last year, turning families away for companionship and emotional support during quarantine.

Watch: 15 Best Christmas Gifts for Dogs 2021: From M&S Dog Baskets to Cute Dog Costumes

As a result, the rise of ‘pandemic puppies’ has driven the price of kittens nationwide, and prospective owners are willing to pay more than ever to get the perfect pet. According to a study by pet retailer Pets at Home, the average price of a dog in the UK in 2020 was £1,875, more than double the average price in 2019.

Some breeds can even return over £3,000 to parents of young puppies!

Some of the most popular dog breeds in the UK weigh thousands of pounds.

The English Bulldog currently tops the charts with the highest price tag, closely followed by Cavapoo, a hybrid of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle.

Sausage dog aficionados might not be delighted to find that the miniature dachshund is at the top of the price list with an average price of £2,537.

Also Read: 5 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds for Emotional Support

Shopping: The Best Dog Advent Calendar To Treat Your Pet This Christmas

Pomeranians, Cocker Spaniels and Labrador Retrievers are also poking holes in the nation’s pockets, and the price of these pups is skyrocketing in the thousands. Read on for our final list of the UK’s most expensive dog breeds…

The miniature dachshund is the third most expensive breed in the UK.

The 10 Most Expensive Dog Breeds in the UK English Bulldog – £2,995 Kabafu – £2,949 Miniature Dachshund – £2,537 Cockatoo – £2,471 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – £2,458 French Bulldog – £2,389 Pomeranian – £2,247 Dachshund – £2,230 Labrador Retriever – £1,948

The number of puppies sent for adoption has also skyrocketed, despite puppy prices hitting all-time highs. According to the Dogs Trust, between August 2020 and January 2021, web traffic to Dogs abandon pages increased by 41%, a truly heartbreaking statistic.

Choosing to adopt a puppy you previously had is not an easy decision, but it will be a rewarding one. Visit your local Dogs Trust or check online to see if you can send unwanted pets back home.

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to have other stories like these delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/mother-and-baby/20211121126603/most-expensive-dog-breeds-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos