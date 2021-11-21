Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Immigrant crisis puts Conservatives at risk

Boris Johnson has warned that the immigration crisis could destroy the Conservative Party as Telegraph polls show the overwhelming majority of Conservative voters believe the government’s approach to strait crossings is “too soft”.

Immigration will destroy us, as a prominent party donor on Saturday declared that ministers must do much more to solve the problem. [Nigel] Farage style party. Read the full story.

2. Warn pediatricians that coronavirus vaccine for 5-year-olds may be premature

The UK’s top pediatric agency says it is premature to vaccinate primary school children.

On Saturday night, the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) called for better real-world evidence of risk to the heart before expanding the rollout further. Read the full story.

3. The UK government is unlikely to follow Austria to impose a coronavirus lockdown, a government scientist said.

The UK government’s senior scientific adviser said the UK will not fall into the same lockdown situation as Austria, when Sajid Javid urged people to use booster jabs.

Professor John Edmunds of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said the UK has experienced high infection rates for several months, but the situation is fairly stable. Read the full story.

4. PM’s Irish Sea Bridge on hold for being too difficult and expensive

Boris Johnson gave up his dream after a review found that the bridge or tunnel linking Northern Ireland and Scotland was technically too difficult and expensive.

The Prime Minister directed Network Railway Chairman Sir Peter Hendy to begin a feasibility study on the idea as part of an extensive investigation into the coalition-wide connectivity upgrade. Read the full story.

5. Facebook Postpones Encryption Plan After Safety Warning

Facebook delayed plans to encrypt users’ private messages after campaigners warned that these changes would make child abuse more difficult to detect.

Antigone Davis, head of safety at the tech company, said the controversial changes won’t happen as early as 2023. Read the full story.

