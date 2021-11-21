General of the Space Force: the United States has a long way to go on hypersonic missile technology





General David Thompson: “Now is the time to see how we can defend against hypersonic missiles”

WASHINGTON The United States is catching up in a new arms race to build advanced hypersonic missiles that travel at five times the speed of sound and can maneuver to evade defenses, the US vice chief of space operations said Space Force, General David Thompson. 20.

We’re not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs, Thompson told the Halifax International Security Forum.

The US Air Force, Army and Navy are developing hypersonic missiles but I will say we have a lot of catching up to do very quickly, Thompson said. The Chinese have had an incredibly aggressive hypersonic program for several years.

The United States is concerned about China’s demonstrated ability to deploy a hypersonic glide vehicle into space that can orbit the planet and re-enter the atmosphere before it can be detected by U.S. sensors from missile defense. China said the vehicle it tested was an unarmed experiment, but U.S. officials warned the weapons could be armed with conventional or nuclear warheads, turning them into a destabilizing strategic capability.

The world has become a much more complicated place, Thompson said.

He compared a hypersonic gliding vehicle to a magical snowball. Normally, if I throw a snowball at you, the instant that snowball leaves my hand, you have an idea of ​​whether or not it’s going to hit you.

This has been the way strategic warning systems have worked for decades. A hypersonic missile completely changes this game, he said. The hypersonic missile does not travel on a predictable path. Combine that with a fractional orbital bombardment system, I’m going to throw the snowball, it’s going to go around the world, and it’s going to come in and hit you on the back of the head.

And so that’s the kind of thing we’re dealing with, that you don’t have that predictability anymore. And so, every launch, regardless of direction, now has the potential to pose a threat, Thompson said.

And while you can follow this maneuver weapon, you don’t know until very late in the flight where it’s going because it maneuvers all the time and you don’t know if it’s an attack, he said. added. You only know the target at the last minute. And so it changes the game of strategic warning.

Thompson did not say whether the Chinese were developing a fractional orbital bombardment system, a technology developed by the Soviet Union in the 1960s for the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

It’s time to watch how we stand up

In response to Chinese and Russian advances in hypersonic glide vehicles, the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency and the Missile Defense Agency are developing a global network of space sensors to detect and track these threats along their path. On November 19, MDA announced that it had awarded contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon to develop interceptor missiles capable of striking a hypersonic hover vehicle in flight.

We have been successful for years in developing ballistic missile defenses, Thompson said. We have great capabilities against what are called supersonic air-breathing planes, we can detect cruise missiles. Now is the time to see how we can defend ourselves against hypersonic missiles.

On why the United States has fallen behind in this technology, Thompson said he agreed with the recently retired Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten , that the Pentagon’s bureaucratic culture and complacency are part of the problem.

In my opinion, I will say that the bureaucracy that we have built into our defense acquisition business, not only in space but in other areas, has slowed us down, said Thompson. The fact that we haven’t needed to act so quickly in the last 20 years or so has not compelled or compelled us to act so quickly.

“We have really taken an extreme risk aversion attitude in terms of developing and commissioning these things because they are so incredibly expensive and claim a big chunk of the national treasure,” he added.

We need to create a different approach to acquiring, commissioning and operating these systems and we probably need to be in a position where we’re willing to accept a little more risk of failure so that we can speed up our processes. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/space-force-general-u-s-has-a-lot-of-catching-up-to-do-on-hypersonic-missile-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos