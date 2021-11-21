UK Weather: Heavy snow falls for ‘days’ and temperatures plummet to -12C.





The UK is set to face Arctic temperatures as freezing weather approaches.

Temperatures will drop below freezing by Monday and heavy snow is expected, Mirror reports, according to WXCharts.

By the end of the month, thermostats could drop as low as -12C, called a slight ice age, due to an arctic plume blowing south.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better weather pattern for a fan of colder weather,” said Marco Petagna, weather forecaster at the National Weather Service.

Most countries will see sub-zero temperatures next week, and southern England will see minus 7 degrees, although not so cold.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of heavy snowfall in the north of the UK on Monday and a cold wave is expected to reach the south by Wednesday night.

London may see winter showers and snow until the end of next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects colder than normal from Tuesday to December 2nd.

During this time high pressure will often be close to the west or southwest of England.

This will tend to bring a northwesterly or northwesterly wind that is cooler than average for a while. The most unstable conditions will be across the northern regions.

By November 29, temperatures are expected to drop to minus 4 degrees Celsius in London, -4 degrees Celsius in Newcastle and 12 degrees Celsius in the Scottish Highlands.

With most parts of the country staying between -2 and -4 degrees Celsius, there will be no sign of breaking out of sub-zero temperatures for weeks.

Heavy rain is still expected next weekend, but through November 28, up to 3 cm of snow could fall in southern England and Wales and 5 cm in Scotland.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden told Express.

It will get noticeably colder during this period, and as solar activity declines, we see a potential mini-glacial winter.

December is expected to be colder, with some long-term forecasts predicting a low of -17C.

