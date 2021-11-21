2021 marks deadliest year yet for transgender people in US, rights group says





This year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance comes amid a dark stage in the LGBTQ community. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the deadliest year to date for transgender and non-binary people, with at least 47 people killed since January 1.

Human Rights Campaign released the latest figures on Thursday, when Angel Naira, 36, became the 47th transgender or gender nonconforming person violently killed this year. Naira, according to the HRC, was found fatally shot in her Pennsylvania home on November 11.

Naira’s death marks the fifth reported case of fatal violence against a transgender or gender nonconforming person in Pennsylvania in 2021, said the HRC, the highest number of any U.S. state or territory. Earlier this year, siblings Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, 16, who was transgender, and Jasmine Cannady, 22, who was not a binary, were killed in Keystone state, according to the HRC.

In 2020, six transgender or gender nonconforming people were killed in Puerto Rico, the highest number of any U.S. state or territory that year.

While 47 is the highest annual number of transgender people killed in the United States to date, the HRC noted that the true toll could be even higher, because “too often these deaths go unreported – or are poorly reported ”. Most of the victims are women of color.

Reported cases of violence against transgender and non-binary people have increased in recent years. Ahead of this year, 2020 saw the highest number of deaths, the HRC said, when 44 transgender and non-binary people were killed. HRC began tracking violence against transgender people in 2013.

President Biden issued a statement on Saturday marking the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance and lamenting the “horrific acts of violence.”

“Each of these lives was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice and joy,” said Mr. Biden. “… Transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But no one should have to be brave just to live in safety and with dignity. Today we remember. Tomorrow – and every day – we must continue to act. ”

The year of deadly violence comes after a wave of legislation aimed at limiting access to sports and health care for transgender children. Biden specifically called for those efforts in his statement on Saturday, saying lawmakers must “combat the worrying proliferation of discriminatory state laws.”

Between early 2020 and April this year, more than 75 bills specifically targeting transgender youth were tabled. Several others have since been proposed.

“These bills are nothing more than bullying disguised as legislation, they are not American and they endanger the safety and well-being of our children,” Biden said.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts commemorated transgender people killed so far this year on Wednesday by reading their names aloud in a speech to the House.

“The cruelty of transphobia is a threat that we must confront and root out wherever it exists,” Pressley said. “Whether in music, on television, or in the sacred halls of the nation’s Capitol. There is no room for hatred because someone is brave enough to show themselves exactly as they are and live. its truth. “

Transgender Day of Remembrance Special Order Time – November 17, 2021

Li Cohen is a social media producer and trending reporter for CBS News, focusing on social justice issues.

