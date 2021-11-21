US pushes its way through strategic contraction





Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during a bilateral meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Anton Raharjo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The Indian Foreign Minister, representing the world’s largest democracy and the second most populous country, shared with me a concept that he said captures the geopolitical moment.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, one of the foremost international thinkers of our uncertain times, believes that the United States, after years of unparalleled global leadership, is in a state of “strategic contraction.” He sees this as one of the four factors shaping our time.

The other three: China’s increased relevance to almost every corner of the world; the rise of middle powers with regional and international influence (India being at the top of this list); and the evolution of what Jaishankar calls ad hoc and interest-based “shareholder groups”. These will not replace formal conventional alliances, he argued, but will work alongside them.

As an example, he cites the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (known as the “Quad”) of the United States, India, Japan and Australia which came into being in 2007 and, after a short break, was reinstated in 2017, but has gained prominence recently. . In addition, he mentions a “new quad” announced in October that includes the United States, India, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Jaishankar does not introduce the notion of American “strategic contraction” as a theoretical question, but rather sees it as a reality that unfolds from the Obama administration “leading from behind” to “America first” administration, and right in the Biden administration’s ‘Build Back Better’ mantra, which emphasizes rebuilding at home.

According to his calculations, the United States “will always be the first power by far, but a more realistic power and open to working with others. We see it mostly under Biden. The contraction is actually helping to create a “transitional order” from the Cold War. period of US-Soviet competition through the years of US domination from the post-Cold War era to the period to come.

Like all times of change, however, this transition comes with risks as China tests its new muscle, Russia maneuvers to regain lost ground, and the United States comes to terms with a messy and contested world.

Since speaking with the Indian minister in Dubai, I have shared his thoughts on the US strategic contraction with European and Middle Eastern experts and officials. The term resonates with them.

Our partners are still under the shock of the unconditional withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan which allowed the return to power of the Taliban, against whom they had helped to fight. They look around and see the military build-up of Russia near Ukraine, a migrant crisis on the Belarusian border, and increasing Chinese military pressure on Taiwan. They harbor growing doubts about how Washington will overcome these challenges, knowing that they are not prepared to do it alone.

Yet those who argue that the United States is withdrawing from the world stage could not be more wrong. Washington will remain a leading voice on key issues, from climate change to nuclear proliferation. In a world that constantly demands our attention and commitment, American isolationism is not an option.

The allies of the United States have noticed it and they are worried

What our partners are seeing now is a United States less confident on the outside, more focused on the inside, guided by a sober calculation of its influence and resources, burdened by public weariness over the cost. international leadership and hampered by domestic political polarization.

They agree with the Biden administration’s belief that it must grow stronger at home to lead effectively overseas. With that in mind, they welcome the new $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure law and are closely monitoring the roughly $ 2 trillion social spending and climate bill, passed through the House on Friday and stand by. now heading to the Senate.

That said, America’s closest friends and allies are most concerned about the uncertain direction of American democracy, with former US President Donald Trump still denying the legitimacy of his defeat and the Biden administration struggling. to mobilize broad public support.

In my travels through Europe and the Middle East over the past month, I have been most struck by the number of conversations that have started with questions about the health and direction of American democracy. . The subject seems more worrying for our partners than the rise of the Chinese authoritarian state.

It is nothing new that the world is closely following the domestic politics of the United States. What seems different is the puzzled tone of our allies when they ask whether Americans understand the dangers of any erosion of democracy and are prepared to face them. I was surprised at how often my foreign friends cited Robert Kagan’s recent omen in the Washington Post, “Our constitutional crisis is already here.

Lessons from the American “strategic contraction” in Afghanistan

What seems to have most deeply shaken our partners is the nature and speed of the unconditional United States withdrawal from Afghanistan, without serious consultation with the allies that had troops there or with the partners in the Middle East who had troops there. fear the emergence of a country ruled by extremists and the re-emergence of a haven for terrorists.

“It doesn’t say anything good about the stability, reliability or predictability of American leadership,” one Middle East official told me. “Even the Taliban were surprised at how quickly it all unfolded.”

The image that presents itself is that of an emerging world order shaped by greater multipolarity and regionalism. It is less likely to split into clearly divided camps between China and the United States. Too many of America’s most important allies have China as their primary trading partner and will resist being drawn into a global competition of choice.

American partners will look to new regional agreements, involving the United States wherever possible, and they will promote their trade and security interests in a pragmatic manner, participating if invited to larger American programs like the United States. The Biden administration’s upcoming democracy summit or “Build a Better World” approach presented at the Group of Seven summit in June as a sort of response to Beijing’s “belt and road” initiative.

At the same time, American partners and allies will hedge their bets, more certain of China’s trajectory even if they may not appreciate it than of the American trajectory.

Many of our partners hope that the United States will once again play the galvanizing role that was decisive during WWII and did so much to define the postwar world and institutions, and determined the outcome. of the cold war.

For now, however, the American partners feel they must navigate the reality they see ahead of them: America’s “strategic contraction.”

Frederick Kempe is the President and CEO of the Atlantic Council.

