Meet the American Rhodes Scholars for 2022





The 32 American students chosen as Rhodes Scholars will begin their studies next fall at … [+] University of Oxford. (Photo by Carl Court / Getty Images)

Rhodes Scholars for 2022 have been announced. This year, the class of 32 students from the United States was selected from 826 applicants approved by 247 different colleges, and sets a record for the most women ever selected. The researchers will begin their studies at the University of Oxford next October, joining fellow scholars from more than 60 other countries.

Each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the Rhodes Trust announces the names of the last Rhodes Scholars in the United States. The award, considered the most prestigious international scholarship for American university graduates, was established in 1903 by the final will and bequest of Cecil John Rhodes, with the first class of academics beginning their studies at Oxford in 1904. Describes students from around the world compete for the 102 scholarships which are now awarded each year.

Selection follows a two-step process. First, applicants submit an application package, which must include approval by their home college or university. This year, more than 2,300 students began the application process.

Then, selection committees in 16 American districts interview the candidates judged to be strongest and make the final choices. For the second year in a row, the winners were selected via virtual interviews, a process made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.

The selection criteria fall into four main categories:

academic excellence (to be eligible, students must have completed their undergraduate degree by September 2022, typically with a GPA of 3.70 or higher on a scale of 4.00); the energy to use one’s talents to the fullest; attributes such as truth, courage, kindness and dedication to duty; and moral strength of character and leadership instincts.

The awarding of the scholarships has not been without controversy over the years. Initially, the scholarships were, according to Rhodes ‘will, open only to “male students”, a restriction which did not change until 1977. More recently, the scholarship has come under criticism due to Rhodes’ white supremacist views and the historic absence of black recipients, an exclusion that only began to change in the second half of the 1900s.

2022 scholarship recipients

Including this year’s recipients, 3,578 Americans have now received Rhodes Scholarships, representing more than 300 different colleges and universities. This year, the class includes 22 women, the largest number ever elected in a year, and includes laureates from 24 different colleges and universities.

Harvard University and the United States Military Academy had four students each selected as Rhodes Scholars this year, followed by Yale with three. The class also includes Clemson University’s first ever Rhodes Scholar – Louise Franke, a biochemistry major, who plans to pursue a joint MD-PhD. in bioethics.

The class of 2022 (the full list of recipients can be found here) is a group that is once again characterized by remarkable achievement and talent. It includes activists and athletes, artists and inventors. Here are some examples.

Devashish Basnet is a senior at the City University of New York, Hunter College, majoring in political science. He and his parents came from Nepal to the United States and worked extensively on international migration issues. He is the chairman of the Hunter Colleges student government. An accomplished singer, Devashish will perform the role of the Earl in the production of The Marriage of Figaro by the Hunter College Opera Theater Projects. At Oxford he will pursue a Masters in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies and a Masters in Public Policy.

Veronica M. Lucian is a senior at the United States Military Academy, majoring in life sciences. She served as a company commander, leading 150 new cadets through training camp. His research focuses on the interactions between heart cells and synthetic fibers and aims to better understand blood clots in pediatric patients using extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines. She is the founder and president of the Cadet Womens Mentorship Group, which provides a forum for female cadets to learn about the opportunities and challenges they will face as officers of the Army. Veronica intends to pursue a Masters in Materials Research at Oxford.

Samantha CW OSullivan, senior at Harvard College, is majoring in physics and African American studies. At Harvard, she founded a student organization that promotes activism related to the legacy of slavery. Samantha has done advanced research in plasma physics at Princeton and nanoscale systems at Harvard and the University of Maryland, and in astrophysics at the Carnegie Institute of Astrophysics. She will pursue the MSt in Philosophy of Physics and the MSc in Applied Linguistics at Oxford.

Aimee B. Clesi is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she is completing a double major in philosophy and history. A first generation student, Aimee is a member of the University of Florida Honors Program. His honors thesis focuses on racial disparities in death sentences in the United States. At Oxford, Aimee plans to pursue a doctorate in criminology and will focus his research on wrongful convictions and the execution of innocent people.

Elizabeth Guo is a senior at Harvard College, majoring in physics. His undergraduate research explores the intersection of science and law. She was an intern at the US Department of Commerce, where her work helped inform the new president’s strategic plan. She is Information Officer at Harvard Crimson and a member of the Harvard College Honorary Council. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa as a junior. At Oxford, she plans to pursue a Masters in Mathematical and Theoretical Physics and a Masters in Internet Social Sciences.

Mary E. Orsak is a senior at Yale College, majoring in Russian. She is editor-in-chief of the Yale Review of International Studies and directs Walden Peer Counseling, which provides anonymous peer counseling to undergraduates. In her hometown of Dallas, Texas, Mary founded and served as President of Story Power, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of young girls through donating books about and inspiring. the women. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa as a junior. Mary will be pursuing an MA in Russian and East European Studies at Oxford.

Elvin N. Irihamye is a senior at Indiana University where he is a Herman B. Wells Fellow. With a degree in neuroscience, he co-founded and is president of a charitable company using industrial and academic partnerships to bring black, Latin American and Native American talent into the workforce. He is also active in a start-up that assists residents of nursing homes during the pandemic. Elvin has served as a student advisor to the president of Indiana University and also to the vice-chancellor for undergraduate education. He is the co-author of three scientific publications in peer-reviewed publications, including Nature and Cells concerning cancer chemotherapy treatments. Elvin plans to do the MA in Translational Health Sciences and the MA in Social Intervention and Evidence-Based Policy Evaluation at Oxford.

Coleman L. Warren, is a Truman Fellow and Senior at the University of Arkansas majoring in Industrial Engineering and Political Science. He’s the current president of the student body at the university. His undergraduate thesis with distinction was on the accessibility of pantries in Washington County, Arkansas. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Coleman founded Simple + Sweet Creamery, a small-batch ice cream company focused on fighting child hunger. Since its inception, Simple + Sweet Creamery has donated over 12,500 meals to local food banks. At Oxford he will pursue a master’s degree in comparative social policy.

Rhodes scholarships average $ 70,000 per year and cover all expenses of two or three (in some cases four) years of graduate study. Recipients are free to study the full range of disciplines offered at Oxford, including life sciences, arts and humanities, social sciences, mathematics and physical sciences.

Elliot F. Gerson, US Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said of this year’s class: They are already inspiring young leaders, and we are confident that their contributions to public welfare nationally and globally will increase by exponentially during their careers in various industries. and disciplines.

