Ann Arbor becomes first U.S. city to require free menstrual products in public washrooms





The city council voted unanimously on Monday to pass an ordinance requiring all public toilets in the university community of 120,000 residents – including those located in businesses – to provide free towels and tampons, as well as toilet paper and soap.

Violations of the order, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2022, will result in a fine of $ 100, according to the legislation.

The mayor of Ann Arbor, Christopher Taylor, who proposed the ordinance, said “it is a necessity and a long time ahead”.

“Access to these items is a matter of personal dignity, a human necessity and a right to health care,” Taylor said at the city council meeting on Monday.

The idea for the order stems from a conversation Taylor had with a high school student, in which she expressed concern for homeless people not having access to menstrual products, Taylor said.

A study in St. Louis, Missouri published in 2019 found that nearly two-thirds of low-income women couldn’t afford the products at least once in the past year.

National nonprofits advocating for increased access to menstrual products believe Ann Arbor is the first city in the United States to pass legislation requiring products beyond municipal buildings.

Michela Bedard, executive director of PERIOD., A non-profit organization aimed at ending the stigma and high costs of menstruation, told CNN: “It is quite possible that there is a very small town. who made this decision, and they did so without fanfare or meeting or advocacy assistance. But it was certainly the first major municipality that made waves like this. “

Knowing that these products will be available in all public toilets will both ensure that the inequalities caused by menstruation are reduced and will allow people to lead unhindered lives, said Nancy Kramer, founder of Free The Tampon, a organization promoting toilet equality among business leaders and decision-makers.

“It really gives anyone who is menstruating a piece of mind that they don’t currently have,” Kramer said. “And it just helps us not to have a potential level of embarrassment or humiliation.”

A long time to come

Advocates and organizers pushing for a reduction in costs and stigma around menstrual products told CNN momentum has grown towards what Bedard called this “shifting” decision in recent years, so that local and state governments take action to increase access to these products.

California, New Hampshire and West Virginia are among the states that have voted to put menstrual products in school toilets. New York City enacted a program to put free tampons and pads in schools, homeless shelters and prisons in 2016, in a move that Kramer said at the time was “paving the way for follow, ”according to a press release. Brookline, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, would be the first U.S. municipality to put menstrual products in all bathrooms in public buildings in 2019, according to the Massachusetts Municipal Association advocacy organization. Ann Arbor’s order follows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signing of a bill to repeal certain taxes on menstrual products on November 4, a move seen as a victory by Bedard and others organizers.

“We hope that will happen and that one day in our lives we will realize that these products must be everywhere, must be accessible,” Bedard said.

At the federal level, menstrual equality organizers have seen both victories and defeats in recent years.

A bill proposed in 2019 by New York Congresswoman Grace Meng would have ordered all federal public buildings to provide free menstrual products in bathrooms and Medicaid to cover the cost of those products for registrants, but he died in Congress, according to non-partisan GovTracker tracker legislation. Meng introduced a similar bill in 2021. Menstrual products began to be viewed as medical expenses payable through flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, or reimbursement programs with the adoption of the CARES Act, which provided Covid-19 relief funding in 2020.

“It’s a crisis that has been completely ignored in our country – and it is nearing its expiration,” Bédard said. “It’s going to be normalized in the next few years and in order to address the systemic reasons for this, we need to change this at the political level.”

