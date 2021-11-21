The Guardian’s View of British Citizenship: Taking it without notice is wrong | editorial





Thanks to smuggled provisions in last week’s Nationality and Borders Act, people no longer need to be notified that they have been stripped of their citizenship. This is an unfair and harsh measure that lawmakers should be ashamed of passing into law. How can I challenge a decision I am not aware of? It is hard to imagine that Home Secretary Pretty Patel, who is agitated by the death penalty, will not be able to sleep from taking such an unjust and authoritarian action. But she has to think again.

The principle of the rule of law is that individuals have the right to know decisions before their rights are adversely affected. Currently, the Department of Home Affairs must make some effort to contact someone before they can deprive them of their citizenship. Ministers believe that this legal requirement should be removed for executive discretion because of the threat of terrorism, and crucially fear. The new powers are exceptionally broad. No notice is required if it is not reasonably practicable to provide notice. or for the benefit of national security or diplomatic relations; or for any other public interest.

The Home Secretary can revoke British citizenship if it serves the public interest, but it does not render the person stateless. There are wrinkles. Naturalized citizens may lose their British citizenship if the government has reasonable grounds to believe that they can acquire citizenship of another country. To deprive such people of citizenship without telling them is a sign of retreat from one of our most basic values: the law.

It also sends a message to groups of British people, especially non-white citizens, especially Muslims. Despite being born and raised in England and having no other home, their citizenship is not secure. It seems that the lessons of the Wind Rush scandal have not yet been learned. Citizens with links to other countries are being told that they could be at risk of being stripped of their British citizenship without warning, and that they could never be disclosed for security-sensitive reasons.

Ministers have argued that ultimately they must be democratically accountable and that this is the basis of judicial respect. But there is little or no democratic responsibility for national security decisions that are shrouded in secrecy and made with little or no oversight. Between 2006 and 2018, 175 people lost their citizenship for national security reasons, of which 100 occurred in just one year in 2017. There appears to be little reason for ministers to give more leeway to delaying or even denying information about the loss of British citizenship.

This policy could also be potentially counterproductive, allowing the UK to evade international responsibility by expelling those it considers a security risk. Britain has to deal with such people at home and not leave them to others to deal with. The growing use of deprivation rights and the broadening of the categories of people who can take action suggest that this is the thin edge of the wedge. Citizenship can now be revoked for serious crimes and was used for members of grooming gangs. The public may have little sympathy, but once a precedent is established, others who have committed less heinous crimes may also be targeted. In a critical Senate ruling in 2003, Sir Steyn wisely stated that surprise is considered the enemy of justice. Members of Parliament should reject this provision. Citizenship is not a privilege dependent on the whims of a minister, but a status in which the legal order is established.

