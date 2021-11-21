Experts say there is no chance of a Covid-19 surge in the UK this winter as the Conservatives refuse to impose a Plan B.





Professor Andrew Pollard, head of Oxford’s vaccines, said the UK is unlikely to see a ‘very sharp increase’ from other European countries. Because our virus and mortality rates are already too high

The UK is ‘not likely’ to see a European-like COVID surge, Pollard says.

The UK will not see a surge in COVID-19 cases this winter as in Europe. We are already in excruciating pain, so predicted by the key figure in the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

Professor Andrew Pollard said the UK is unlikely to see the sharp rises recorded in other European countries.

The remarks could allay fears over Britain’s winter lockdown after restrictions in the Netherlands have led to violent protests.

But experts have made it clear that UK cases are already too high and that more than 1,000 people are dying each week since the summer. He warned that COVID-19 will be with us “for decades to come.”

Professor Andrew’s remarks, meanwhile, come despite the fact that the UK is already on the rise again. Over the week, the number of cases increased by 10.7%.

Covid restrictions have sparked violent protests in Rotterdam.

Boris Johnson hasn’t ruled out imposing a Plan B with mandatory masks and vaccine passports or further developing lockdown rules as the blizzard hits hotspots on the continent.

However, Health Minister Sajid Javid told Sky News today that “it’s not yet the time for Plan B. If we need to take further action with Plan B, we will, but not at the time.”

Professor Andrew Pollard told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: If you look at what’s happening in other countries right now, they’re just experiencing the beginning of another spread of infection.

And the reason the virus spreads is due to changes in social distancing (whether lockdown measures or wearing masks) and the immunity of the population.

We’ve actually been seeing some spreads since summer, so I think it’s unlikely we’ll see a very sharp rise in the next few months we’ve just seen. [in Europe] – Already ahead with the Delta variant of this particular virus.

Professor Andrew’s remarks came out despite the fact that the coronavirus is already rising again in the UK

Sir John Bell of the Vaccine Task Force appears to agree with Professor Andrew Pollard. For now, my guess is that the UK won’t see a surge as strong as parts of Europe.

He told the British: My advice is to order the turkey because everything will be fine. If you’re planning a ski vacation in Austria, things can be bad.

Sir John told Times Radio: In many ways, the pattern of our disease does not match the pattern of European disease.

You will remember the dark days of March, April and May of 2020. Everyone said, oh my, the Germans aren’t smart, they don’t have Corona, and the British aren’t stupid for a lot of that.

Actually, I don’t think it went that far. One of the interesting things is that lockout delays in the UK, a fairly widespread level of disease in the UK, may actually have provided us with long-term protection.

Sir John Bell said that for now the UK will not see a surge as strong as parts of Europe.

Professor Andrew praised the zap program, adding: Without a vaccine, about 300,000 people would have died so far.

Javid, who voiced another expert on the view that a spike in COVID-19 is unlikely in the UK this winter, said:

Javid suggested today that the booster jab would be extended to a healthy under 40, if recommended by a JCVI watchdog that is reviewing the matter.

He also didn’t rule out adding European hotspots to his travel redlist. We always maintain travel rules related to viruses under review.

Cases are rising sharply in other countries in Europe and are starting to rise again in the UK (

However, he downplayed fears that travel from Germany could be banned, stating that there are currently no plans for this and the UK already has a delta variant, so the new rules may not offer much benefit.

He also ruled out mandatory vaccinations across the UK’s population, contrary to what was suggested for certain professions in health and healthcare.

Javid acknowledges that 5.9 million people are on the NHS’s elective care waiting list and that number will rise before it dwindles.

He said: About 7 to 8 million people were far away because they requested it at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. They did as they were asked of them.

“But I want them to come forward and I want them to come back to the NHS.

Chris Hopson, director of NHS Providers, representing the hospital president, told Sky News:

People on Oxford Street in London – Conservative ministers claiming it’s not yet time to implement Plan B (

When asked by the BBC whether Britain was close to “herd immunity,” Professor Andrew said “it depends on what you mean by herd immunity”.

He said the country won’t get rid of the virus on its own for decades, but added that “if it’s trying to slow it down, vaccines are already doing it.”

Professor Andrew is adamant about immunizations for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and says they are already building “a lot of immunity” from infection.

And he suggested that developing countries should be vaccinated before young people in the UK get a booster dose.

Experts compared the situation to one person’s cell phone battery at 75% and another at 5%.

“I know which of us should buy a charger. We really have to give that population a dose,” he said.

Sajid Javid orders review of ‘racially biased’ Covid equipment after years of inaction

