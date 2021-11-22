Jabs coverage and earlier Delta spread could help UK avoid European surge





Scientists hope the booster jab rollout and immunity to the summer spread of the more contagious strain of the delta coronavirus will help the UK avoid the spike in infections seen in parts of Europe.

There have been protests against the new restrictions as cases have risen sharply in several countries, including Austria, Switzerland, Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands.

But the UK, where the pandemic measures have eased in the summer, is already ahead of such a surge, one expert said.

Professor Andrew Pollard, one of the people behind the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, said the UK is unlikely to see a rise similar to that of parts of Europe.

He told the BBC Ones Andrew Marr Show: We’ve actually had some spread (of the virus) since summer. So I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see a very sharp increase in the next few months that we’ve just seen. It was already ahead with the Delta variant of this particular virus.

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said the situation is uncertain, but there are several factors that could help the UK avoid the situation seen in other countries.

She told the Skys Trevor Phillips On Sunday program: We dealt with delta waves in the summer and early fall. Of course it was still there, but it wasn’t a huge rise.

And unfortunately other features are around. Because of high rates of infection in the past, natural immunity will likely be higher than for the population, especially younger groups not eligible for the vaccine, as in post-infection immunity.

She also said vaccine launches are slightly different in many European countries, with the interval between doses 1 and 2 being smaller than in the UK.

So they are definitely seeing a decline now and also have some hesitation in some of the population. This is causing real concern. So we may not be the same, but very uncertain.

the story goes on

But she added that there are serious concerns about trying to determine whether the situation in Europe is actually different or whether this is just a matter of time until we face it.

Sir Andrew said the virus will last for decades and that it will not be a problem for the virus to get to a point where it no longer spreads, but added that the vaccine is successfully slowing it down.

He said the coronavirus remains a major global public health problem, but in the UK the balance is being shifted by a vaccine program.

Sir Andrew said last year the vaccine could have prevented about 300,000 deaths in the UK, given how the pandemic could have developed.

When asked for reports about plans to attack five-year-olds, he said the younger generation is already developing a lot of immunity, and Health Minister Sajid Javid said the current focus is on booster rollouts and second attacks for 16-year-olds. 17 years old.

Health Minister Sajid Javid received a Covid-19 booster jab from Dr. Nikki Kanani (Stefan Rousseau/PA).

Professor Bauld said that accepting the booster offer and continuing to be cautious will help avoid a winter catastrophe and a repeat of last Christmas.

Bookings for booster jabs for the over 40s open in the UK this week.

16 and 17 year olds can also book a second jab from Monday.

It’s a vaccine program, not infection immunity, which means the British are more protected from the winter wave of COVID-19 than other European countries, Javid said.

He told Times Radio: I think the reason we get such a high level of protection is mainly because of our immunization program. Nearly 88% of people jab at least once, and 80% double jab.

If you look at some of the European countries with the biggest spikes, overall vaccination rates are much lower.

He added that he asked the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) to review the possibility of booster doses for all adults, but did not disclose a timeline.

They actually said in their recent advice that it’s something they’d like to do to anyone over the age of 18 in any case.

Those who are eligible for the booster will be able to get a top-up jab 6 months after the second dose.

However, in the UK you can book from 7am on Mondays when the National Booking Service is open for people over 40 and 16 and 17 year olds.

(PA Graphics)

NHS England says nearly 200,000 teenagers in this category are currently eligible for a second jab.

Nearly 500,000 people in their 40s who took their second jab at least six months ago are now eligible for boosters, he added.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 911. Those eligible for boosters can use the NHS online walk-in finder to view the nearest walk-in site at the 6-month mark or later.

NHS England said more than 1 million people aged 40-49 can book in advance starting Monday, and 1.5 million invitations to this age group will be sent out in the coming weeks.

The rollout extension, announced last week, came amid concerns about weakening the immunity of people paralyzed towards the beginning of the vaccine program.

The UK government said more than 14 million boosters and third doses had been administered as of Friday, and more than 1 million jabs have been recorded since Tuesday.

