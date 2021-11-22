New Covid strain less likely to cause symptoms spreading through UK





A recent study showed that the new Delta strain AY.4.2 currently accounts for around 12% of cases in the UK and is thought to be 15% more contagious than the other strains.

Variant of coronavirus can cause cases with less symptoms (

Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)

A more contagious strain of Covid-19 that can cause less symptomatic cases is spreading across the UK.

Delta variant AY.4.2 accounted for approximately 12% of samples collected in a recent government study conducted through November 5th.

The number of sub-variant cases increased by 2.8% per day, meaning they are spreading rapidly across the UK.

It is thought to be 10-15% more contagious than other Delta strains, paving the way for it to become the dominant strain in the UK within a few months.

Even more positively, initial research suggests that it may be less likely to cause symptomatic cases than previous iterations.

AY.4.2 seems to be unavoidable with vaccines (

video:

Reuters)

Do you have a story? Email [email protected]

Scientists at Imperial College London found that 66.7% of AY.4.2 cases were symptomatic, compared to 76.4% of Delta parents AY.4.

Symptoms such as loss or change of smell or taste, fever or a new persistent cough were seen in one-third of AY.4.2 cases, while that number accounted for 46.3% of AY.4 original delta strain cases.

The new sub-variants are also unlikely to make the vaccine less effective.

Christl Donnelly, professor of statistical epidemiology at Imperial College London, believes the new strain is more contagious than the regular delta strain.

“It’s absolutely true that asymptomatic conditions can promote transmission if people wait for symptoms to be tested and thus check for infection and reduce contact,” he said.

It is asymptomatic transmission that can actually tell the difference between what is relatively easy to contain and what requires vaccination.

The new substrain appears to be 15% more contagious (

video:

dad)

The researchers warn that it’s too early to say for sure whether the new sub-mutation is actually less likely to make people sick.

Other factors may be at play, such as more cases being recorded in younger or fully vaccinated people who are less likely to get the disease.

Imperial’s Professor Paul Elliott told i: It’s unclear why AY.4.2 may be associated with less symptomatic infections, but it may confer contagious benefits for people with AY.4.2. (Many of them will be asymptomatic) and they are less likely to know it.”

Professor Moritz Gerstung, a virologist at the University of Heidelberg, said that genome sequencing has identified another derivative of AY.4.2 called AY.4.2.1.

It accounts for 1-4% of coronavirus-1>coronavirus samples in the UK and may be 1% more contagious than AY.4.2.

Also, vaccines appear to be unavoidable.

Read more Sajid Javid eases the need to transition to Plan B amid Europe’s Covid surge

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/new-covid-strain-thats-less-25512792 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos