This could be the case for Rodgers at US Bank Stadium





Aaron Rodgers

From the day of the 2021 NFL Draft until the end of July, rumors of a potential Aaron Rodgers exodus from the Green Bay Packers dominated the NFL news cycle.

Rodgers was unhappy with his role at Green Bay, seemingly jealous of the power other quarterback superstars like Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes carry with roster building, among others. The mood that Rodgers could actually leave Green Bay and sit down, retire or demand a trade was palpable six months ago.

But then Green Bay threw Rodgers a bone, trading for pal Randall Cobb and assuring the 38-year-old quarterback he was wanted in Wisconsin. Rodgers returned and the Packers racked up an 8-2 record in the 10 weeks of 2021.

Indeed, Rodgers and All-Pro Wideout Davante Adams are embedded in what they call One Last Dance, a nod to Michael Jordan’s summer 2020 docuseries. Rodgers even personally hinted at “Last Dance”. was this season’s gig, posting this pic on Instagram.

So when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Rodgers Packers on Sunday, it may also be his last dance at US Bank Stadium.

Contrary to popular belief, US Bank Stadium is not a Packers flagman friendly place. Overall, Rodgers is pretty dominant against the Vikings – the Packers have a 14-9-1 (.604) against Minnesota with Rodgers at the helm – but US Bank Stadium is not a stronghold of prestige for him. .

The Packers are 2-3 at the home of the Vikings with Rodgers in charge and 1-3 with fans in attendance. His passer rating in these games is 90.6, a respectable passer rating on the road. But since US Bank Stadium opened in 2016, Rodgers’ passer rating is 103.4 overall across the league. The drop to 90.6 is a 13% drop.

In five games at Minneapolis since 2016, Rodgers threw six touchdowns and two interceptions – not exactly things that set the world on fire.

While Rodgers’ history at US Bank Stadium is uneven by his standards, no one predicts that he will struggle. Therefore, every time he arrives in Minneapolis, it feels like the veteran quarterback will cut out the Vikings.

This is also the case for 2021. Right now the Packers are a better football team than the Vikings, and most pundits believe Green Bay will eliminate Minnesota in Week 11. And most of the these predictions are rooted in Rodgers’ celebrity reputation. Because otherwise the Packers are without several main players like Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Za’Darius Smith and Robert Tonyan. Rodgers’ availability alone ensures Green Bay is a 1.5 point favorite to defeat the Vikings.

It is not known if Rodgers will fulfill his prophecy of the last dance. If he does, it could be his last trip to Minneapolis. Rodgers isn’t young, and money betting suggests Rodgers would head to an AFC team if he left NFC North. Vikings don’t often play against AFC teams. Green Bay is unlikely to trade Rodgers to an NFC team. Keep an eye out for teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos this offseason for notional landing points.

Green Bay are looking to increase their odds of a field advantage with a win over Minnesota on Sunday, while the Vikings aim for a single playoff appearance with a triumph over Rodgers in Week 11. Those are the stakes, and this. could be Rodgers’ last dance in Minnesota.

Dustin Baker is a political scientist who graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2007. He hosts a podcast with Bryant McKinnie, which airs every Wednesday with Raun Sawh and Sally of Minneapolis. Its Viking fandom dates back to 1996. Guilty pleasures listed: Peanut Butter Ice Cream, “The Sopranos” and The Doors (the band).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vikingsterritory.com/2021/general-news/this-could-be-it-for-rodgers-at-u-s-bank-stadium The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos