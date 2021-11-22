UK invites Southeast Asian countries to G7 summit amid tensions in Aukus | Aucus





The UK has invited Southeast Asian countries to the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool next month, a move that risks underscoring concerns that a new alliance between Britain, the US and Australia will spark a regional nuclear arms race.

Countries in the Association of South-East Asian Nations are divided over the new Aukus partnership, but some, particularly Indonesia and Malaysia, have sharply criticized it, and many in the ten-member bloc are the United States and China.

The three-day Merseyside invitation on 10 December came a week after the terrorist attacks outside Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital. The selection of Liverpool as the venue for the second G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in the G7 presidency of the UK came before the incident. The Foreign Ministry said Liverpool was chosen for its history as a port city with global prospects. Australia, South Korea, India and South Africa are also invited to attend, with a maximum of 21 foreign ministers.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss said, “We hope to build a global network of freedom that advances freedom, democracy and business and encourages like-minded countries to work together in a strong position.”

She added: I am deeply saddened by Liverpool’s horrific attack this month, but the resolve of the people of this great city will never be shaken in the face of such atrocities.

The only country not invited from ASEAN is Myanmar, and instead was asked to attend by video, a representative not belonging to the ruling regime. ASEAN summit scheduled for Monday.

China will likely see this expansion of the G7, which represents the world’s most advanced economic power, as an attempt by the region to approve Aukus and a tougher military approach to China.

In September, Australia upset France by canceling its long-standing submarine contract with Paris and announcing partnerships with the US and UK to build nuclear-powered submarines and collaborate on technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

In a speech over the weekend, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said about Aukus: Our position, of course, is that Southeast Asia must remain nuclear-free and fear that this will trigger an arms race and trigger more countries. We’re looking for nuclear submarines, and we now know we have the technology. I think many other countries will soon be able to have nuclear submarines. Japan, India, and many other countries have such concerns. But he added that he understands that countries may try to defend themselves when faced with what is considered an existential threat.

Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said: “The risk is too great and it is not worth the cost because no one wants or can afford an all-out confrontation in these waters.” We must let go of our ego, pride, and anger in order to move forward. Whether inside or outside the region, militant statements are not helpful and can only serve to trigger potential tragedies.

Hussein also had this to say about Aukus: My concern about the development of Aukus is sometimes rhetoric. Sometimes the tension can be high. Dialogue between the two superpowers in our region could be diminished. , an unintentional accident in the South China Sea. If the South China Sea is full of military moves [it increases] Unintentional accidents that have happened in the past are likely to happen and we should all be aware that World War I started by accident. Now, that’s the real problem. [that] It takes courage, it takes patience, it takes diplomacy.

He also warned of new alliances leading to the dissolution of the ASEAN bloc. We don’t want these 10 countries to be disbanded for any reason. Especially not because of the geopolitical reasoning of the superpowers in our region.

British national security adviser Stephen Lovegrove said the planned Australian nuclear-powered submarine would carry weapons very similar to the submarines Australia would buy from France. Ensure that the highest possible level of management and operations is maintained.

On Friday, Kurt Campbell, U.S. Indo-Pacific advisor to the National Security Council (NSC), acknowledged the outrage the Aukus partnership has caused, saying the Aukus partnership is not an exclusive organization and is open to other European countries to participate in the future. claimed. He did not provide details.

The Chinese embassy in Washington has disputed the nature of the Campbells. Embassy spokeswoman Liu Pengyu said the Aukus were a closed and monopolistic faction based on a Cold War zero-sum spirit and strong military security.

