Marines on track for worst vaccination record in U.S. military





U.S. President Joe Biden watches as he hands over coins to members of the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard before boarding Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in the Delaware, USA, August 29, 2021. REUTERS / Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Nov.21 (Reuters) – The US Marine Corps is expected to have the worst immunization record among the military branches, with thousands of active-duty personnel expected to miss the Nov. 28 deadline to be fully immunized.

About 91% of active staff are fully vaccinated and 94% partially vaccinated on Wednesday, according to a Marine Corps statement on Sunday.

Military personnel are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving a single injection of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) or 14 days after their second dose of Pfizer (PFE.N) or Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccine – which means that it is too late for many to complete the vaccination process before the deadline.

The Navy has the highest vaccination rate with 96.7% of active duty personnel fully vaccinated, followed by the Air Force with 96.4%. An army spokesperson said 92% of active duty soldiers were fully immunized. The military deadline is December 15 for active duty and June 30 for the National Guard.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned on Tuesday that soldiers, including members of the National Guard, who refuse to be vaccinated would only see their service renewed if they have an approved exemption, according to a memo from service consulted by Reuters.

His warnings come as Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, defied the federal mandate and said he would not require members of his state’s National Guard to be vaccinated.

Other Republicans opposed to vaccination warrants include Senator Ted Cruz who responded to Wormuth’s memo on Saturday by tweeting, “Biden’s administrator is persecuting our soldiers. This is not good for America.”

In addition to the military, the Biden administration has made vaccination mandatory for most federal employees, contractors, and health workers. More recently, the White House said it would force private employers with at least 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly tests, a rule challenged in the courts. Read more

Almost 60% of Americans are fully immunized.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Lisa Shumaker

