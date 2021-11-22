UK Lender Offers 40 Year Fixed Mortgage





UK lender Kensington Mortgages is set to launch fixed rate mortgages of up to 40 years on Tuesday, which will become one of the first products on the UK market.

The lender has partnered with Rosay, the UK’s largest pension insurance expert with assets of over £60 billion, to finance a long-term mortgage.

A “Flexi Fixed for Term” mortgage loan allows the borrower to fix the mortgage interest rate for the entire loan term, ranging from 11 to 40 years.

Long-term mortgage loans came amid growing concerns about rising inflation and expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) would have to raise interest rates to address it.

Mark Arnold, CEO of Kensington Mortgages, said many homeowners had no idea other than ultra-low interest rates, but the environment is likely to change.

“Nothing lasts forever and it seems very likely that rate hikes will continue and will slowly begin to approach historical averages again,” he added. “Term fixed-term mortgages, which are already very popular in parts of continental Europe, will look increasingly attractive in an environment of rising interest rates.”

Rates depend on the fixed term you choose and the amount borrowed. 95% of the loan on a value mortgage is available for new purchases and 85% of the LTV is available for mortgages.

For the longest mortgages of 35 and 40 years, interest rates start at 3.16%, 3.34% and 60% LTV respectively. Interest rates for shorter mortgage terms will be lower, starting at 2.83% for a 15-year product with the same LTV. For 25-year and 30-year terms, interest rates are available at 2.85% and 2.90%, respectively.

The FT reported last month that Rosay was preparing to launch long-term mortgage loans in the UK.

Extending the term of traditional fixed rate mortgages is a top priority for the UK government and will break the trend of switching deals every two or three years.

Finance Minister John Glen welcomed this development. “The wider product choice creates more competition and more choice for consumers, especially those who value certainty of repayment over the long term,” he said.

Long-term, fixed-rate mortgages are an attractive market area for Rosay. This is because fixed long-term assets must match fixed long-term liabilities. The pension insurer will soon announce additional partnerships with other lenders.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to invest in safe, high-quality, long-term assets,” said Prateek Sharma, Rosay’s Chief Investment Officer. “I firmly believe that this mortgage can provide the certainty that many borrowers are looking for. “, he added.

Online broker and lender Habito launched long-term fixed mortgage loans of up to 40 years starting at 2.99% in March. For 60 LTV, the borrower pays an interest rate of 4.45% for a mortgage term of 31 to 35 years and increases to 4.65% for a term of 36 to 40 years.

