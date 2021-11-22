In Kenosha and Beyond, Guns Become More Common on American Streets





As Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of two murders he called self-defense, armed civilians patrolled the streets near the Wisconsin courthouse with guns in plain view.

In Georgia, testimonies in the trial of Ahmaud Arberys’ killers showed that armed patrols were commonplace in the neighborhood where Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was chased by three white men and shot dead.

Both proceedings sent surprising new signals about the limits of self-defense as more guns emerge from homes amid political and racial tensions and advancing laws that relax requirements on self-defense. permit and expands the permitted use of force.

Across much of the country, it has become increasingly acceptable for Americans to walk the streets with firearms, whether carried openly or legally concealed. In places that still prohibit such behavior, bans on owning firearms in public may soon change if the United States Supreme Court repeals a New York law.

The new status quo for guns outside the home was in full view last week in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Local resident Erick Jordan carried a rifle and handgun in a holster near the courthouse where Rittenhouse was on trial for killing two men and injuring a third with an AR-15 -style semi-automatic rifle during ‘a demonstration last year.

I have a job to protect these people. That’s it, Jordan said, referring to speakers at a press conference held within hours of the verdict.

Speakers included an uncle of Jacob Blake, the black man who was paralyzed in a shootout by a white policeman that sparked tumultuous protests across the city in the summer of 2020.

This is my city, my people, Jordan said. We don’t agree on a lot of things, but we fight, we argue, we agree to disagree and come home safe and sound, alive.

This is real self-defense.

The comments were a backlash to right-wing politicians who welcomed Rittenhouse’s verdict and condemned his prosecution.

Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to petty misdemeanor charges arising from his and his wife wielding a rifle and handgun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their St. Louis home in 2020, a said the verdict shows that people have the right to defend themselves. of a crowd. He is currently a Republican candidate for the US Senate in Missouri.

The verdict came as many states expand self-defense laws and relax the rules for carrying guns in public. Gun sales and gun violence have increased.

At the same time, six other states removed the requirement to obtain a license to carry weapons in public this year, the highest number in a single year, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. A total of 30 states have enacted law and order laws, which remove the obligation to withdraw from clashes before using lethal force.

Wisconsin has a higher standard for claiming self-defense, and Rittenhouse was able to show the jury that he reasonably believed his life was in danger and that the amount of force he used was appropriate.

Ryan Busse, a former gun industry executive who now supports moderate gun control as an author and consultant, said the case strengthens the standardization of military-style guns on the streets of towns and suburbs.

Reasonable gun owners are panicked by this, he said. How come we see this and people are like, there’s a guy with an AR-15.

He pointed out that a lesser charge against Rittenhouse as a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon was dropped before the verdict.

There is one facet of Wisconsin law that allows children to pull out their shotguns with their dad or uncle, Busse said. Well, he doesn’t hunt. … The old gun culture is being used to cover up this new and dangerous gun culture.

Gun rights activists seeking better access to weapons and strong self-defense arrangements argue that armed clashes will remain rare.

Some Republicans were quick to applaud the verdict. They support Rittenhouse as a patriot who took a stand against lawlessness and exercised his 2nd Amendment rights.

Discord over the right to bear arms in public places has spilled over into state legislatures following a 2020 plot to storm the Michigan Capitol, the Jan. 6 insurgency at the U.S. Capitol. United States and other threats. States, including Michigan and New Mexico, have banned guns in their capitals this year, and Montana and Utah have tightened concealed carry fees.

At the Supreme Court, justices are weighing the biggest gun case in more than a decade, a dispute over whether New York’s gun law violates 2nd Amendment right to retain and carry arms.

Defenders of the law say its removal would put more guns on the streets of cities, including New York and Los Angeles.

In oral argument this month, judges also appeared to fear that a broad ruling could threaten gun restrictions on subways and in bars, stadiums and other gathering places.

New York law has been in place since 1913. It states that in order to carry a handgun concealed in public in self-defense, a claimant must show that he or she actually needs the gun.

