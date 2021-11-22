British Championship Preview and Best Bet





Richard Mann made Neil Robertson a headline bet for the British Championship starting in York on Tuesday. Check out the full preview here.

Snooker Betting Tips: British Championship

2pts Neil Robertson wins British Championship at 11/2 (Normal)

1pt Yan Bingtao wins British Championship 25/1 (Normal)

0.5pts ew David Gilbert wins British Championship 50/1 (1/2 1,2 Sky Bet, Betfred)

Sky Betting Odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

NEIL ROBERTSON may already be one of the most decorated players in modern gaming, but a strong comeback over the past few years suggests more headline Australians at the British Championship will come.

Robertson returned to an 8-6 record by defeating John Higgins in the English Open final just a few weeks ago, taking his No. 21 ranked title win, a step up from the same event last season, and I’m sure now is the time. It’s time to follow along with this brilliant cuest who has become so adept at peaking at certain periods of the calendar.

It was the same when Robertson finished runner-up at the English Open and made another final appearance at the Champions of Champions before winning their third UK Championship. A brilliant game ending. It was held without a crowd at Milton Keynes, but the event and the Robertsons’ victories certainly did not diminish. In any case, the final was arguably the highlight of the season and reaffirmed Robertson’s status as a modern-day snooker giant.

Now over the 800th century, with 84, 73, 72 careers in just the last three campaigns, Robertson has already proven himself an elite break builder, but his all-around game continues to improve and all this is needed to take down Trump in a memorable match. I needed it. Twelve months before the finals, his defensive game proved just as good as a lethal offensive game, beating a man who was virtually invincible at the beginning of the season. Trump played five finals from the beginning of last season to Christmas. In the Championship League, they lost in a best-of-five, but at the British Championship they met Robertson to win the rest of the bars.

Robertson’s stopping Trump there was an important, albeit fair, achievement. Others haven’t even been able to keep pace with Trump for years, not when Trump did his best to get to the final stages of the big tournament. John Higgins has been a form player this season, and despite a 3-0 lead on Sunday, even the old masters couldn’t resist Trump. Trump, as usual, was too nice.

But he wasn’t too good for Robertson last year, and he wasn’t good in the Champions of Champions final last year either, and that’s been one of the main themes of snooker for a while. When Trump sings, he can hardly be touched. , Higgins and Ronnie OSullivan have figured out their costs in their third straight Northern Ireland Open final, but Robertson’s best is good enough to match someone on the verge of taking the game to a new level.

The point Robertsons strives to be the best is good enough to win any event against any player, regardless of form, and he has a strong belief that he is very good when the British Championship returns from York this week. should be supported when. Once again it was nearing its climax.

Robertson getting closer to the best gear in line with the yoke

As discussed in Last week’s Critical Questions from the British Championship, Robertson has become a lot more predictable the older he gets. Instead of trying to maintain ridiculously high standards during a long snooker season, he stepped back from the big goals and worked to achieve them.

In the 2019/2020 season, Robertson finished 16th in York after winning his second Champion of Champions title in November, winning two competitions in many tournaments between January and February and reaching the finals in another. . He missed another semi-final for the rest of the season.

His best appearances were at the English Open and the British Championship before Robertson was eliminated last semester and won the Tour Championship again in March. After that victory, Robertson did not keep secrets strategies aimed at specific events, and his preparations were tailored to those goals, giving him the best chance of reaching the peak on demand.

I think there is strong evidence that Robertson is going down a similar path this time around. I recently won the English Open and had a good run when I lost to Kyren Wilson in the Champions of Champions just a few days ago. Wilson made a three-century break and 98 in that game to help them win 6-4. And that loss doesn’t hurt Robertsons’ chances at York as far as Im is concerned. It might be ideal to take a few days off to prepare for an event that lasts almost two weeks.

York has been a happy hunting ground for the former world champion, and in addition to winning 2013, 2015 and last year, Robertson has produced a few good ones in 2018 and 2019, finishing in the 16th place. Considering what Ive has already said about this event being a major, he’s looking for him again this season, but I can’t believe he can’t play good again. If he does that, he will be enough to stop in Hell.

Besides, Im struggling to see too much risk in the draw top section given that he has beaten Mark Williams as recently as the aforementioned Champions of Champions and Stephen Maguire has been struggling hard for his recent results. It would be a big surprise if Robertson didn’t make it to the semi-finals and win even money by winning the first quarter.

He’s got to be my headline bet in the full market as he’s proposing 11/2 with a lot of companies.

Best Boy Trump Faces Tricky Draw

The example made for Trump is solid and, like Robertson, we’ll probably see his best in the next few weeks. He was definitely great when he defeated Higgins in Sunday’s Champion of Champions final, and backing up so quickly after a big win is that he’s done it before and is young and healthy enough to keep pace in a relatively light game. Given that it has nothing to do with me. workload in recent months.

I can’t find too many negatives about the current 7/2 market leader. He is far behind Robertson and seven-time OSullivan as he has only won this event once, and failed to fire when Nigel Bond stunned him twice. few years ago. Probably not, but those shocking results still linger in the back of my mind when I think about York, and the pink I missed in last year’s final could still be on Trump.

Of course he has to do really well, but I don’t think he’s in a particularly easy quarter with Joe Perry, a potential third-round opponent who beat him 6-4 here in 2018 and always has a hard-to-break nut. After that, names like Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen and DAVID GILBERT are all mixed up, and Id take the flyer with the latter, who have played well this season.

Gilbert is a class act that boasts silky-smooth cue action and all the talent needed to win a major title, including a triple crown. Gilbert proved that most of the four-session competitions seemed destined to make it to the finals when he narrowly lost to John Higgins in a dramatic semi-final at the 2019 World Championships.

Crucially, Gilbert finally got his votes when they won the Championship League earlier this year and while some may not place too much weight on the event, Gilbert should and has been full of confidence ever since.

Getting to the quarter-finals at the British Open was encouraging and losing to Higgins on the same stage in Belfast is no disgrace and he didn’t lose to Mark Selby in last week’s Champions of Champions. Selby made breaks at 131, 79, 72 and 67 and had to cross the winning line in a 3-1 lead in that game and Gilbert should head to York knowing his game is in good shape.

A decent record for this event isn’t ideal, but Gilberts’ snooker has taken it to another level over the past few years and I wouldn’t think too much about his record in York. A good season so far could be backed by a 50/1.

Watch out for Masters Champion Bingtao at 25/1

To strengthen the staking plan, I also want YAN BINGTAO to be included in the book after a good run in the Champion of Champions.

Bingtao may have missed the trick with a 3-1 lead, but there’s a lot to admire about the 21-year-old Chinese, who already won the triple crown at the Masters earlier this year. It was Bingtaos’ second win and there will be more from the youngsters aiming for the top spot.

Contrary to most of his age, Bingtao boasts an excellent tactical game of escaping the Higgins on Saturday, and his scoring has actually taken him to the next level. Obviously, you can’t win a triple crown event without scoring a goal, but I think that’s an area in his game that needs and needs improvement.

He had too many guns for Selby earlier in the week and attacked the world champion in a way he hasn’t seen him often in the past, and this is just another sign that Bingtao is maintaining a steep upward curve. He grew up to be a great player that many people expected him to be a great player from an early age.

Reaching the semi-finals here in 2019, he has mates like OSullivan and Wilson in his draw section, but I don’t think Wilson will be afraid to win the Bingtao 11/11 with a 7/2 in the second quarter. 2, it means little to me. Don’t forget that the proven triple crown winner here is Bingtao, as every Wilson’s turn is sure to come.

I’m not going to ignore OSullivans’ argument in York and Ive written in depth about him, but he wasn’t sure there would be progress in this section and Bingtao gambled with people like Liam Highfield and Noppon Saengkham.

In the 25/1 outright market, I’ll partner with a proven quality Bingtao whose patience and genius temperament is perfect for an event like this, and prove a great component in a well-rounded game capable of such devastating offense and defense. is. effect.

If he missed the Champions of Champions recently, there was a wave of home support that led him to victory at Belfast, but it’s hard to know what to expect from 2018 runner-up Allen who is clearly struggling at the table. I want to see him do well because he won’t be carrying my money.

It seems to me that Selby doesn’t look far and would consider himself a bit unlucky before seeing his opponents benefit from a huge fluke that actually changed course in the 5th frame after reaching the same level as Bingtao in Champions of Champions. . of that game. Bingtao has been unstoppable since then, but Selby has been playing well and has only let me down with 11/2 quotes, which are significantly shorter than Bingtao and Higgins.

Higgins and Selby are potential quarter-final opponents, with the former deserving of preference in a match that has already reached three finals this semester. But he’s lost all three and it remains to be seen how many times he can get up off the canvas again and again.

As always, these four world champions all deserve the utmost respect, but each has its own drawbacks. I’m much happier with Robertson hoping to boil it down to perfection with the support of two advanced operators at a great price.

Preview posted on 21/11/21 at 2130 GMT

