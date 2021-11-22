Several dead as a car crosses the American Christmas parade | New





DEVELOPING HISTORY

A red SUV drives through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, hitting more than 20 people.

A sport utility vehicle drove through a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin, hitting more than 20 people, including children and killing some, police said.

The incident happened at around 4:39 p.m. (10:39 p.m. GMT) Sunday in the town of Waukesha, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) west of Milwaukee.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the suspicious vehicle had been found.

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted, police said.

A red SUV entered our Christmas parade that we were holding downtown. More than 20 people were injured in the incident, Thompson told reporters.

Asked about the deaths, Thompson said: I don’t have an exact number yet.

It was not known whether the incident was linked to terrorism, he added.

This screenshot from the town of Waukesha’s live Facebook video shows a red SUV driving through the holiday parade crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin on November 21, 2021 [Photo by City of Waukesha/ AFP]

Video posted online of the incident showed a red SUV driving through the parade, appearing to run over more than a dozen people.

In a second video, police appeared to open fire on the vehicle as it passed the roadblocks.

The local CBS affiliate then showed on Twitter a photo of what appeared to be the involved red SUV with its creased hood and front fender hanging down, parked in a driveway.

A woman told the Milwaukees Fox6 television station that the SUV hit a dance team of girls between the ages of 9 and 15. She said the immediate reaction was silence, followed by screaming, running and checking the injured, Fox6 reported.

Corey Montiho, a board member for the Waukesha School District, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his daughters’ dance team was hit by the SUV.

They were pom poms and shoes and they were spilling hot chocolate all over the place. I had to go from crumpled body to crumpled body to find my daughter, he said. My wife and two daughters were almost affected. Please pray for everyone. Please pray.

A witness said the driver hit the Dancing Grannies and at least one person knocked over the hood of the SUV, according to Milwaukees WISN-TV, a subsidiary of ABC.

Another witness estimated that the SUV was traveling at around 64 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour) when it struck the crowd, the TV station said.

Photos and videos of Waukesha circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances leaping down a street adorned with Christmas lights the day after the incident. Crowded people have piled up on the sidewalks at nightfall.

Some of the injured were taken to hospital by ambulance, others by police and even more by family and friends, Thompson said.

As we walked back between the buildings we saw an SUV drive through, just put the pedal on the metal and speed down the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang and deafening screams and screams from people being hit by the vehicle, Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis city councilor, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Police officers ran into the street, telling parade watchers to take refuge in shops, the newspaper said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, are praying for Waukesha tonight and for all the children, families and community members affected by the senseless act.

