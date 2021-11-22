New prevention zones to prevent the spread of avian influenza





From 8pm on 21 November 2021, a new avian influenza prevention zone will be declared in parts of North Yorkshire, England, namely Harrogate, Hambleton and Richmondshire. Keep birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures to limit and eradicate the spread of disease.

Following the risk assessment, a localized avian influenza prevention zone has been declared with additional housing measures in the area to help minimize risks from wild birds and other sources. However, barns are only one part of disease prevention and control, and it is essential for all bird breeders to implement the highest level of biological security around their property and within their premises to prevent the spread of disease between other homes.

The government’s chief veterinarian is urging new breeders to take action to protect animal welfare, consult with their veterinarians and respond immediately to new housing localization measures, including setting up additional kennels if necessary.

Christine Middlemiss, Director of Veterinary Medicine, said:

We have taken swift action to limit the risk to wild birds, and have introduced legal requirements for all poultry and domestic avian breeders in North Yorkshire’s three districts to house birds and implement enhanced biological security.

Whether you have a few or thousands, you are legally required to keep your birds indoors starting at 8pm today. We did not take this decision lightly, but it is the best way to protect birds from this highly contagious disease.

I urge all aviaries to remain vigilant and take all necessary steps to implement the highest level of biological security.

Public health advice suggests that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk to UK consumers and does not affect consumption of poultry products, including eggs.

For detailed advice and regular updates on the latest situation, visit the government’s Avian Flu page (UK).

Poultry and captive avian breeders must report suspected disease to the APHA in England, 0300 200 301, 0300 3038268 in Wales and the APHA in Scotland through their local field service office.

Additional Information If avian influenza is confirmed in poultry or other captive birds in an individual area, a protected and monitored area will be declared to prevent the spread of the disease beyond the area surrounding the infected farm. Any poultry or other captive avian breeder kept within a protected area or surveillance area (or a temporary control area or other low pathogenic restriction area) must comply with the biosecurity requirements specifically declared for that area. This does not remove the obligation to comply with the additional biosecurity measures required by this declaration, including enhanced biosecurity measures if there are large numbers of birds in the building. Advice on biosecurity can be found here. Avian influenza is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is not transmitted to poultry. Visit the government avian flu pages in England, Scotland, Wales and NI for additional advice and regular updates on the latest situation. Food safety guidelines for cooking poultry and eggs remain unchanged. See the NHS advice on safe cooking of eggs and poultry. We publish reports (regularly updated) on the discovery of highly pathogenic avian influenza (avian flu) found in wild birds in the UK, and additional information on avian influenza found in wild birds in the UK and Europe can be found in Outbreak Assessments. You can find it.

