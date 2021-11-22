



Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 10:30pm

Owners of newly built homes and commercial buildings will be required to install electric vehicle charging stations starting next year, under new regulations announced by Boris Johnson tomorrow.

According to Downing Street, the new regulations will also apply to buildings undergoing major renovations, with 145,000 additional charging points set to be installed across the UK each year.

Whitehall sources said the government will not provide households and business owners with funding to install charging stations, but in some cases there will be exemptions to ensure that “developments that are too difficult or expensive to install remain viable.”

It comes after Prime Minister Johnson announced last year that he would ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2030.

According to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), there are currently around 25,000 charging points in the UK.

In his keynote speech at the British Industry Confederation (CBI) annual meeting, Johnson will highlight the need for the UK to adapt our economy to the Green Industrial Revolution.

We have to use huge investments in science and technology, we have to increase our productivity, and then we have to get out of your way, he said.

We need to regulate less or better and take advantage of new freedoms. These regulations will require 145,000 more EV charging stations in new homes and buildings.”

Andy Mayer, an energy analyst at the Free Market Institute of Economic Affairs think-tank, said the policy “will lead to massive waste due to a supply-demand mismatch.”

In general, those who buy wealthier electric cars can afford to buy sockets. People buying new homes aren’t the same people, and many of these devices aren’t going to be used,” he said.

Meanwhile, charging technology is always changing, so you may have to rip this old kit out when you really need it.”

Johnson also said tomorrow that Innovate UK, a 1.2-billion-budget Kwan Go, will carry out a three-year, $150 million initiative to provide “new, flexible and affordable innovation loans to help UK SMEs commercialize the latest R&D innovations.” will be announced.

“This program helps businesses grow, scale and create new highly skilled jobs in the process, including those who would otherwise not be able to secure private loans,” Downing Street said.

“Instead of going one step further to support the auto industry in the global race for green technology, ministers backed up and left manufacturers, workers and the public alone,” said Ed Miliband, Minister of Labor Shadow Enterprises. Affordable switch for families at a cost of living crisis.”

