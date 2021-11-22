Waukesha Christmas Parade Crash: “A Few Dead”, Over 20 Injured After Vehicle Passed Through Parade In Wisconsin | World news





WAUKESHA: A high-speed SUV drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, including a group of young dancers waving pom poms. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the suspicious vehicle was found after the incident in the town, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee. Authorities said they took 11 adults and 12 children to six hospitals in the area, and others were taken to hospitals by family and friends. It was not known whether the incident was terrorism-related, but an earlier shelter-in-place order in the city of about 72,000 residents had been lifted, Thompson added. A video posted online showed a red sport utility vehicle passing through the parade, appearing to run over more than a dozen people before crowds rushed from the sidewalks to offer help. In another video, police appeared to open fire on the vehicle as it crashed through barriers on the street. Thompson said an officer shot the vehicle and no passerby was injured. Earlier reports that shots could have been fired from the vehicle appeared to be incorrect, he added. Belen Santamaria, her husband and their three-year-old daughter were planning to join the late afternoon parade with their Catholic church. But Santamaria, a 39-year-old Mexican factory worker, woke up with a sore back on Sunday, so the family instead watched the procession from the sidewalk. “The SUV went full speed,” Santamaria said. “Then I started to hear people screaming.” She hid in a restaurant with their daughter while her husband, Jesus Ochoa, a 39-year-old delivery man, ran forward to try to help the injured. He said he had heard from other members of their church that about 10 members, mostly Latinos and adults and children, were injured. “I was going to be there, walking,” Santamaria said. “The SUV would have hit us too.” Dance groups hit A woman told Fox6 television station in Milwaukee that the SUV hit a dance team made up of girls aged 9 to 15. She said the immediate reaction was silence, followed by screaming, running and checking the injured, Fox6 reported. A video on social media showed small groups surrounding injured girls with white pom poms strewn about. A witness said the driver also struck a group of “Dancing Grannies” and at least one person knocked over the hood of the SUV, according to WISN-TV of Milwaukee, a subsidiary of ABC. “Band members and volunteers have been affected and we are awaiting information on their conditions,” the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said on their Facebook page. “Please keep the Grannies, all who are injured and all who have witnessed this horrible event in your thoughts and prayers. The local CBS affiliate then showed on Twitter a photo of what appeared to be the involved red SUV with its creased hood and front fender hanging down, parked in a driveway. Another witness estimated that the SUV was traveling at around 40 mph (64 km / h) when it struck the crowd marching on the street, the TV station said. “As we walked back between the buildings… we saw an SUV drive through, just put the pedal on the metal and speed down the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang, and screams. deafening and screams of people hit by the vehicle, “Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis city councilor, told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Photos and videos of Waukesha circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances swarming a ornate street. Christmas lights the day after the incident, which occurred at around 4:39 p.m. (10:39 p.m. GMT). People bundled up in the cold huddled on the sidewalks as night fell. The Wisconsin Children’s Hospital has said on Twitter that he had received 15 patients by 8 p.m. with no deaths reported at that time. Schools would remain closed for 4K-12 classes on Monday and additional counselors would be available for students who may need support services, said the district school superintendent. In 2015, four people were killed and 46 injured in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when a woman walked into a crowd watching the return parade of a football team. A truck was deliberately driven to a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany in 2016, killing 12 people in an attack linked to ISIS.

