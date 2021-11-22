All U.S. adults are eligible for COVID-19 boosters; what is the best ?





A woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose at the Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pa. On August 14. (Hannah Beier, Reuters)

CHICAGO The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday expanded the availability of COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults, in hopes of preserving vaccine protection against the rapidly spreading delta variant.

Previously, the agency had recommended booster shots only for people aged 65 and over, or at high risk of COVID-19, and said they could choose a different vaccine than the one they received for their initial inoculation.

Today, millions more Americans are faced with choosing which booster to use. Here’s what some experts advise:

The latest directives

Previous CDC recall guidelines were based on meeting specific age, health, or other risk requirements that left some people confused as to their eligibility.

The new guide aims to clarify this. It says all adults 18 and older who received their second dose of a Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for a booster.

CDC advisers have also recommended reminders for adults 50 and older. Prior advice recommended reminders for all ages 65 and over.

Many people between the ages of 18 and 64 questioned whether they qualified for due diligence recalls, which enabled them to be older people with medical conditions that increase their risk for serious illness, like obesity or diabetes. It also included people at greater risk because of their profession or their life situation.

For adults who initially received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, the guidelines remain unchanged: they should receive one of the COVID-19 boosters allowed two months later.

Which booster is right?

The US recall guidelines allow individuals to mix and match, using the same vaccine as their original series or another of their choice.

While the choices may seem confusing, Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, tried to simply break them down.

“Basically you can get whatever you want for your booster, except for something very specific: Johnson & Johnson has to be followed by an mRNA (from Pfizer or Moderna), period.”

The FDA has cleared a second injection of J&J based on data showing increased efficacy against COVID-19 at 94%, compared to 72% as a single-dose vaccine.

But a US government study of mixed booster injections found that people who followed a J&J injection with an mRNA boost had significantly higher levels of protective antibodies.

The mix and match policy gives doctors more leeway to advise patients at risk for certain side effects to try a different vaccine. It also allows the possibility that not all pharmacies or medical practices offer all three types of boosters.

Pfizer or Moderna?

For those who received mRNA vaccines, the evidence suggesting a need for a booster is stronger for older people who received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, said Dr Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at the University. of Pennsylvania and FDA vaccine member. Consultative Committee.

For younger individuals initially vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine, the decision is more nuanced. According to data presented to a CDC vaccine advisory group on Friday, protection against the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine appears to be waning faster than Moderna injections, but both still do a good job of preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Pfizer’s vaccine contains 30 micrograms of vaccine, as does its booster. The original Moderna injections were 100 microgram doses, but the booster is approved in half dose. It’s not yet clear whether Moderna’s low-dose booster will have the same durability as the original hits.

Kathryn Edwards, a vaccine researcher at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said the lower dose of Moderna may reduce short-term side effects such as fever and body aches associated with the higher dose of Moderna.

Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines have been linked to a side effect of heart inflammation known as myocarditis in younger men, but data presented to CDC advisers on Friday suggests that a booster dose is not increasing this risk.

