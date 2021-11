Neglecting parts of the UK could create a ‘branch’ economy, the CBI director warns.

Monday, November 22, 2021 7:19 AM

A major business group warned this morning that some parts of the UK could be left unattended for decades, leading to a branch economy.

The CBI said that providing economic growth for the country as a whole will be a determining factor whether governments adjust their agendas or not.

Secretary-General Tony Danker said economic activity clusters should be created or established in different parts of the UK.

He will say on the opening day of the CBI’s annual meeting that the UK had to bear the consequences of providing more than ruthless neglect.

He argued that the UK operates on a branch economy because of the most productive parts of a sector such as headquarters, which are too often based in London and the southeast.

Danker announced that CBI is establishing a regional thriving center to help CBI engage the private sector in creating a truly economic place, with input from the 800 group’s strong network of regional councils.

He will say: What the UK needs to level up is economic growth everywhere. Growth that provides better paid jobs, skilled work, corporate-level success and creates a kind of virtuous cycle that helps the region prosper.

In fact, Britain has undergone deindustrialization. Since the 1980s, we have left old industries to die, providing more than ruthless neglect for what an ambivalent economic policy is left behind on leveling.

I was so comfortable with the brain drain as young people left their homes for better salaries. On average, they earn higher wages in the South than in the North. A multinational corporation predominantly located in the southeast, where new industries are thriving. Remaining city and closed high streets of the city. loss of self-esteem.

We have lived with these consequences for decades, but now have the opportunity to reproduce with nascent industries such as biotechnology, space and cybersecurity emerging across the country.

Even more so in the case of net zero, where the UK industrial center creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead this new industrial revolution as it did last time. from hydrogen. coastal winds. carbon capture. Electric vehicles and batteries, and other net-zero solutions.

This is your chance to lead the world again. I don’t know what this is if it doesn’t level up.

This year’s CBI conference will be held at 8 locations across the country over 3 days.

