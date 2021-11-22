US joins annual list of shrinking democracies: report





“The United States is a successful democracy,” Alexander Hudson, co-author of the report, told AFP.

Stockholm, Sweden:

The United States first joined the annual list of “declining” democracies, think tank International IDEA said on Monday, pointing to “visible deterioration” which it said began in 2019.

Globally, more than one in four people live in a backward democracy, a proportion that rises to more than two in three with the addition of authoritarian or “hybrid” regimes, according to the International Institute for Democracy and electoral assistance based in Stockholm.

“This year, we coded the United States as retreating for the first time, but our data suggests that the episode of retreating started at least in 2019,” he said in his report titled “Global State of Democracy 2021 “.

“The United States is a high performing democracy and even improved its performance in terms of impartial administration (corruption and predictable enforcement) metrics in 2020. However, declines in civil liberties and government controls indicate that it there are serious problems with the fundamentals. democracy, “Alexander Hudson, co-author of the report, told AFP.

“A historic turning point came in 2020-2021 when former President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election results in the United States,” the report said.

Further, Hudson pointed to a “drop in the quality of freedom of association and assembly during the summer of protests in 2020” following the murder of George Floyd by police.

International IDEA bases its assessments on 50 years of democratic indicators in around 160 countries, categorizing them into three categories: democracies (including those that “retreat”), “hybrid” governments and authoritarian regimes.

– ‘The galloping polarization’ –

“The visible deterioration of democracy in the United States, as evidenced by the growing tendency to challenge credible election results, efforts to suppress turnout (in elections) and rampant polarization (…) is one of the most worrying developments, “said Secretary General of International IDEA, Kevin Casas-Zamora.

He warned of a ripple effect, noting: “The violent contestation of the 2020 elections without any evidence of fraud has been replicated, in different ways, in places as diverse as Myanmar, Peru and Israel.

The number of backward democracies has doubled over the past decade, now accounting for a quarter of the world’s population. In addition to “established democracies” such as the United States, the list includes EU member states, Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.

Two countries that were on the list last year – Ukraine and North Macedonia – have been removed this year after their situation improved.

Two others, Mali and Serbia, left the list because they are no longer considered democracies.

As Myanmar moved from a democracy to an authoritarian regime, Afghanistan and Mali fell into this category from their old label of hybrid governments.

– Become authoritarian –

For the fifth consecutive year, in 2020, the countries turning to authoritarianism outnumber those in the process of democratization.

International IDEA expects this trend to continue for 2021.

By 2021, according to the group’s provisional assessment, the world has 98 democracies – the lowest number in many years – as well as 20 “hybrid” governments including Russia, Morocco and Turkey, and 47 authoritarian regimes including China, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Iran.

Adding backward democracies to hybrid and authoritarian states, “we’re talking about 70 percent of the world’s population,” Casas-Zamora told AFP.

“This tells you that something fundamentally serious is going on with the quality of democracy,” he added.

The report says the trend of democratic erosion has “become more acute and worrying” since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Some countries, in particular Hungary, India, the Philippines and the United States, have (imposed) measures which constitute democratic violations, that is, measures which are disproportionate, illegal, indefinite or unrelated with the nature of the emergency, ”the report said. noted.

“The pandemic has certainly accelerated and amplified some of the negative trends, especially in places where democracy and the rule of law were struggling before the pandemic,” Casas-Zamora said.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

