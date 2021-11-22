US Futures Rise As China Bets On Calm, Cautious Mood: Markets Wrap Up





(Bloomberg) – U.S. equity futures rose as signals from China for possible easing measures outweighed concerns about virus brakes in Europe. European equities were boosted by trading activity.

December’s contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes rose 0.3% each after a cautious week that saw the benchmark gauge underperform the technology metric. Telecom Italia SpA jumped 30% after KKR & Co.’s offer for the company. Yields on two- and five-year US government bonds rose at least two basis points each. The dollar remained stable, while oil wiped out losses.

US stocks are trading at record highs, outperforming the rest of the world as investors see few alternatives amid rising inflation, bouts of bond selloffs and a lingering pandemic that undermines the recovery global. Even as sentiment remains on the brink of collapse amid expectations of a faster-than-expected Federal Reserve cut, Monday brought some comfort to traders as China’s central bank ditched language that prevented accommodation Politics.

Investors are also focusing on the selection of President Joe Biden as the Fed’s presidential candidate by Gov. Lael Brainard and incumbent Jerome Powell. Whoever is chosen may have their work cut out for them: U.S. inflation is rising at the fastest rate in decades, and price growth expectations are at their highest since 2013.

A trio of Fed policymakers – Vice President Richard Clarida, Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard – have signaled that the subject of a faster cut could be on the table when the Federal Open Market Committee meets in December.

What we’ll likely see this week is more Fed members socializing this idea of ​​a faster QE cut, Jason Schenker, president and chief economist of Prestige Economics, said on Bloomberg Television. If this idea spreads and is repeatedly emphasized, it will increase the likelihood that the reduction announced in December will be faster than the pace announced in early November.

The Europes Stoxx 600 gauge rose for the first time in three days as transaction activity helped allay some concerns about the spread of Covid-19. Telecommunications stocks were the best performing group, with Telecom Italia winning a $ 12.2 billion bid from private equity firm KKR for the company.

Stocks outperformed in South Korea on Monday – helped by robust export data – and climbed in China, whose central bank signaled possible easing to support a slowing economy.

T-bills were mixed and the spread between yields on five-year and 30-year maturities was about the lowest since March 2020. Risk aversion has bolstered bonds as the surge in European infections grows Austria towards a lockdown and pushes Germany to tighten restrictions. The curve partially flattened on signs that the Fed may consider withdrawing its bond buying program more quickly to fight inflation.

Here are some key events from this week:

PMI data for the euro zone and the United States on Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, consumer income, wholesale stocks, new home sales, GDP, initial jobless claims, US durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment. Every Wednesday

Bank of Korea policy decision Thursday

Thanksgiving in the United States: US stocks and bond markets closed on Thursday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey chats with Mohamed El Erian at a Cambridge Union event. Thursday

Some of the main movements in the markets:

Actions

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% at 8:38 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

MSCI Asia-Pacific index fell 0.3%

MSCI Emerging Markets index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index changed little

The euro fell 0.2% to $ 1.1269

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 114.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.3787 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $ 1.3427

Obligations

The yield on 10-year treasury bills was little changed at 1.55%

The German 10-year yield was little changed at -0.35%

The UK 10-year yield was little changed at 0.88%

Merchandise

