US warns Israel that its attacks on Iran’s nuclear program are counterproductive – NYT





U.S. officials have warned Israel that its attacks on Iran’s nuclear program were counterproductive and allowed Tehran to rebuild an even more effective enrichment system, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

Citing officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes discussion between Washington and Jerusalem, as the United States continues to try to bring Iran back into the nuclear deal, the report says Israeli officials have dismissed the warnings, saying that they had “no intention of leaving upstairs.”

Noting that in the past 20 months, there have been four explosions at Iranian nuclear facilities attributed to Israel, as well as the murder of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, the report says US officials have warned their Israeli counterparts that while such efforts can be “tactically satisfactory,” they are “ultimately counterproductive”.

Following the explosions, which took uranium enrichment plants offline and destroyed dozens of centrifuges, the Americans noted that Iran managed to resume enrichment within months, often installing new machines. capable of enriching uranium much faster.

However, officials said Israel did not appear moved by the arguments, and this was one of many areas the United States and Israel disagree on regarding efforts to thwart Tehran’s campaign to build nuclear weapons.

To complicate matters further, Iran has apparently been successful in improving its defenses, especially in the IT area, according to the report. As a result, cyber attacks like the Stuxnet attack that crippled the centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear enrichment site for more than a year, an attack widely reported as a joint US-Israel effort, have become “much more difficult to handle. realize now ”.

The aftermath of an explosion and fire at an advanced centrifuge assembly plant at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, July 5, 2020 (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

The main concern now was how close Iran was to being able to build a nuclear weapon since then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018.

This week, as Iran is due to begin talks with world powers in Vienna on November 29, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tehran had again increased its stocks of highly enriched uranium.

Iran’s stock, as of Nov. 6, was several times over the limit set in the deal with world powers, according to the IAEA report. Such highly enriched uranium can be easily refined to make atomic weapons, which is why world powers have sought to contain Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Vienna-based agency told members it was still unable to verify Iran’s exact inventories of enriched uranium due to limitations Tehran imposed on UN inspectors earlier this year. .

The IAEA has not been able to access surveillance footage of Iranian nuclear sites or online enrichment monitors and electronic seals since February. Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi told The Associated Press this month the situation was like flying in a very cloudy sky.

In this image, taken from an April 17, 2021 video broadcast by the public broadcaster Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, various centrifuges line a hall at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility. (IRIB via AP)

Sunday’s NYT report said that since abandoning the deal, Iran had managed to cut its bombing time from around a year to a few weeks.

“Before Mr. Trump decided to cancel the deal, Iran had adhered to the boundaries of the 2015 deal which, by most estimates, kept it about a year away from ‘breaking’, the point where he has enough material for a bomb. Although estimates vary, that buffer is now reduced to somewhere between three weeks and a few months, which would change the geopolitical calculation across the Middle East, “the report said. .

U.S. officials have publicly warned that Iran’s violations make a return to the 2015 deal as it is increasingly unlikely.

US envoy to Iran Robert Malley warned on Friday that Tehran was approaching the point of no return to revive a nuclear deal after increasing its stocks of enriched uranium before talks resumed this month.

The time will come if Iran continues at this pace with the progress they have made, [it] will make it impossible even if we were to return to the JCPOA to recoup the benefits, Malley said at the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain, referring to the agreement by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran’s progress is raising alarm throughout the region, which is what makes time run faster and makes us all say the time is running out for a return to the JCPOA, Malley said.

Technicians work on the secondary circuit of the Arak heavy water reactor, as officials and media visit the site, near Arak, 250 kilometers southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Monday 23 December 2019 (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

And I want to be clear, because there is no ambiguity about what they seem to be doing now, which is drag their feet on nuclear talks and speed up progress on their nuclear program, he added. .

The US envoy said he was not encouraged by statements by President Ebrahim Raisi’s new Iranian government, which earlier on Friday accused Washington of carrying out a propaganda campaign against the country.

With the possibility of a return to the 2015 deal, the United States was examining the possibility of reaching an interim deal with Iran, the New York Times said, confirming a separate report last week. “Inside the White House, there has been a rush in recent days to explore whether some sort of interim deal might be possible to freeze Iran’s production of more enriched uranium and its conversion of that fuel to metal constitutes a necessary step in the making of a warhead, “the Times said.” In return, the United States could relax a limited number of sanctions. That would not solve the problem. But it could save the time for them. negotiations, while repelling Israeli threats to bomb Iranian facilities. ”

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan raised the prospect of an interim deal with Iran, to allow more time for nuclear negotiations, during talks with his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, the news site reported. Axios last week.

Two US sources said Sullivan and Hulata were in the process of thinking and the proposal was suggested by an unspecified European ally of the United States.

U.S. sources said the proposal was for Iran to suspend banned nuclear activity such as 60 percent uranium enrichment, in exchange for the U.S. and allied countries freeing part of it. Iranian money frozen or granting exemptions from sanctions on humanitarian goods.

An unnamed Israeli official quoted in the Axios report said Hulata told Sullivan he was against the idea and that Israel’s concern was that any interim deal could become permanent, allowing Iran to maintain its infrastructure. nuclear power and the uranium supply it has accumulated.

The United States has tried to reassure its allies in recent days that if diplomacy fails, other options are available.

The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. And we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue, said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Manama event, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

But if Iran is unwilling to engage seriously, then we will look at all the options necessary to keep the United States safe, he said.

Israel has been more direct, repeatedly warning that it will attack Iran’s nuclear program and allocating billions of dollars to the military to prepare and train for a possible strike.

