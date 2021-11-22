UK economic recovery slower than expected; Epidemic Concerns Affect Euro and Gas Business | business





Good morning. Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

The UK economy will grow more slowly this year and next year than previously expected. This is because growth is slowing due to continued supply chain disruption and rising prices.

So this morning, the EY Item Club warns us, predicting that the harder parts of the recovery will come upon us.

The fall forecast warns that the recovery will not be as strong as expected due to higher and continuing inflation, the recent rise in energy prices and deepening supply chain disruption.

EY expects UK GDP to grow 6.9% this year. [but still the best year since 1941, after last years near-10% plunge]

However, growth in 2022 is also expected to slow to 5.6%, which is lower than the previous forecast of 6.5%.

By 2023, the growth rate will drop back to 2.3% and then down to 1.8% in 2024 and 2025.

Martin Beck, Senior Economic Advisor, EY ITEM Club, said:

Most of the stimulus from reopening the economy has now passed, and the UK is always expected to enter a tougher recovery phase.

Record growth is still expected, but headwinds continue as the year-end approaches. Pandemic-related policy support has been withdrawn, supply chain disruptions and shortages are more severe than expected, and the scope of catch-up growth has expanded. kicked out

With households under pressure from inflation, EY has downgraded its consumer spending forecast for this year from 4.8% to 3.9% and next year from 7.4% to 6.8%.

Beck warns that household income will not keep pace with inflation.

While inflation is likely to peak and remain higher for longer than initially expected, this will not lead to stagflation, a combination of slowing growth and persistently high inflation.

The inflationary environment will probably contribute to a fall in real household income around the beginning of this year, which will slow the rebound in consumer spending and the strong recovery we saw in early 2021.

However, there is still reason to be optimistic, as EY is seeing less-than-expected unemployment growth due to the success of its vacation plans.

The unemployment rate is now expected to peak at 4.6% early next year from 4.3% in the last quarter. In July, EY expected the post-launch unemployment rate to peak at 5.1% in the second half of the year.

As Beck explains:

Despite these challenges, the UK economy has made significant progress in recovering from its pandemic-related losses, and the recovery is slow. Looking at the big picture, the economy has recovered much faster than expected earlier this year.

There is also clear evidence for economic optimism. Not all households have been able to save more in the past year, but the accumulation of household savings means consumers are in a good position overall. Meanwhile, the labor market is healthy and businesses have built a solid balance sheet. The long-term economic damage from the pandemic will be minimal.

But… the epidemic risk in Europe hasn’t been alleviated as Austria breaks its fourth national blockade.

Austria’s 20-day nationwide partial lockdown is the toughest in several months in Western Europe, and Vienna has also made immunizations mandatory for everyone since February, sparking protests over the weekend.

Travel stocks fell under pressure on Friday after the Austrian lockdown was announced as investors feared that new regulations this winter could hurt the European recovery.

Analysts at MUFG Bank said:

Market participants fear further downside risks to Europe’s growth.

The latest COVID wave has already urged policymakers to tighten restrictions again. Energy price shocks, geopolitical tensions with Russia and Turkey’s foreign exchange crisis have added to the list of concerns for European investors.

In contrast, the US economy has regained upside momentum and Fed communications are more hawkish.

Agenda 11 AM GMT: Bundesbank Monthly Report 1:30 PM GMT: Chicago Fed October National Activity Index 3 PM GMT: Eurozone Consumer Confidence Flash Estimates for November 3 PM GMT: US Existing Home Sales in October

