Why the Victorian protests should concern us all





Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccination warrants and Victorian governments proposed a pandemic bill.

While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they followed a week of similar rallies whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and far-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, constitute one of the biggest challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory.

Read more: ‘It’s Almost Like Grooming’: How Anti-Vaccines, Conspiracy Theorists and the Far Right Come Together on COVID

Who are the protesters?

This is not an easy question to answer as it is a complex gathering of groups. Some are simply reacting to what they see as the state’s overreaching of its pandemic bill or vaccine mandates.

However, as we have seen with the anti-containment protests during the pandemic, this is a movement based on anger and resentment. These are people who feel a deep sense of helplessness and frustration: they may have lost their jobs, be cut off from family and friends, and they may be deeply suspicious or even downright hostile to vaccines. For them, these manifestations could be stimulating at a time when they feel completely helpless and forgotten.

But there is no doubt that at the heart of the protests their ideological roots, so to speak, lie in extremism and conspiracy theories. An analysis of their online activity and forums, as well as the imagery and language of the protests themselves, provides ample evidence.

At the heart of this is a deep distrust of science, a strong belief in conspiracies, including the notion of big pharma driving public policy, and a new world order of evil liberal elites who abuse children. and govern world affairs. QAnon is probably the best-known group associated with this thinking. There is also a built-in spiritual framing, patriotism and most alarmingly, anti-Semitism that intersects with these far-right narratives.

One of the most important features of all this is the nuance with which it is performed. It’s a movement that relies on symbolism, hand signals, and one-word slogans like Who? (French for whom?) to get the message across.

All of this is shrouded in patriotic symbology, with the Australian flag highly visible during the marches and patriotic folk songs sung through loudspeakers.

There are certainly extreme right-wing extremists at the Melbourne rallies. So why Melbourne? This may be, in large measure, because Victoria in general, and Melbourne in particular, have suffered the hardest of lockdowns in the two years of the pandemic. But these groups are all over the country watching what is happening in Victoria in the hopes of feeding off it.

The protest against the anti-vaccine policy is at the heart of the Melbourne marches. AAP / James Ross What do they want?

Again, it’s hard to know exactly, and there will be varying opinions within the protest groups. Some want simple actions: the end of vaccine mandates or the destruction of the pandemic bill. These are, of course, legitimate democratic goals, whether others agree with them or not. For some, protest is the point, offering them a sense of solidarity and belonging.

However, for others, including the many members of far-right groups pictured during the protests, orienting the protests towards more extreme language, actions and recruiting among participants are key goals. They are often supported by so-called citizen journalists who are themselves closely linked to far-right ideologies.

Direct from the United States

These protests are deeply tied to what is happening in the United States, whose roots can be traced back to far-right groups that gained momentum in the aftermath of the 2007-08 Global Financial Crisis (GFC). They were then further encouraged by the campaign and Trump’s presidency. Through social media, their ideas and symbolism were transported to Australia.

Even a quick glance at encrypted messaging apps reveals that many people involved in planning and coordinating the Melbourne protests are directly inspired by events in the United States, including the January 6 Capitol uprising. .

Politicians and commentators expressed outrage at the noose parade in the Victorian parliament last week, but this was drawn directly from the events of January 6, when protesters threatened to hang the U.S. vice president as that traitor.

Violent language during Victorian protests, such as threats to kill Prime Minister Dan Andrews, borrows heavily from far-right American literature and rhetoric, suggesting that traitors will soon come to an end.

Read more: Why QAnon is attracting so many followers in Australia and how to fix it

What could happen now?

It’s hard to say if this movement is gaining momentum: it is certainly gaining momentum through these demonstrations, and gaining a potential recruitment base.

But the question is how many people would still participate in these protests if they knew who they were walking with?

Certainly, the counterterrorism police will closely monitor all such activities, especially threats of violence against politicians and others. They will also be interested in attempts by far-right groups to recruit new members.

Much of the rhetoric from the far-right groups involved was transported directly from the United States, with momentum given by the Capitol Riots on January 6. AAP / AP / JT / STAR MAX / IPx

We now find ourselves in a highly polarized political landscape, driven by two years of severe containment and the politicization of the pandemic. On the one hand, government approaches to disaster management need to take better account of how governance in times of crisis plays into the hands of violent extremists.

There are also important political solutions. As unlikely as it may seem at this point, what we really need is a two-party political approach that addresses legitimate concerns while putting an end to extremist and violent activity. The two have become so entangled that it is by no means an easy task, but it is an essential task.

The protests should give thoughtful leaders who care about democracy. As we move towards a federal election year in 2022, we see the preconditions for fringe politicians with extremist views to be elected and to hold the balance of power in Parliament, doing or saying whatever it takes to hold that power.

In this regard, based on developments in the United States, Australian democracy faces one of the greatest threats it has ever faced. Those in good faith must ensure that they reaffirm the core values ​​of citizenship, democracy and peace, while allowing open debate on controversial and troubling issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/why-the-victorian-protests-should-concern-us-all-172140 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos