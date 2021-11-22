Police chief warns Britain ‘warning, don’t be alarmed’ ahead of Christmas after Wisconsin parade death | UK News





A senior British police officer urged the British public to “be vigilant and not startled” ahead of Christmas after five people were killed in a festive parade in Wisconsin.

Matt Twist, Deputy Director of Professional Operations, said many places will be busy and crowded as it will be “the first proper Christmas” after 2019.

His warning came after a car rushed into Wisconsin’s Christmas parade, killing five people and injuring more than 40.

Image: Police and paramedics convene after a vehicle plows during the Christmas Parade in Woukesha, Wisconsin. Photo: Today Network via Reuters

U.S. police say they do not believe the incident has anything to do with terrorism.

It also follows the decision to raise the UK’s terrorism alert level from ‘significant’ to ‘serious’ following the Memorial Day bombings in Liverpool.

A device exploded in a taxi in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital, killing 32-year-old suspect Emmad R. Swellmin and injuring driver David Perry, but managed to escape.

Twist told LBC radio that he should be careful before urging Nick Ferrari to warn people to look out for anything unusual or suspicious.

“It’s a warning, not a surprise,” he said.

“It’s the first time we’ve had a proper Christmas in years. There will be a lot of busy places.

“A lot of places will stand up again, a lot of crowded places, a lot of gatherings.”

Image: A scene after a vehicle passes the Christmas Parade in Woukesha, Wisconsin.

DAC Twist has urged the public to report suspicious purchases to the police.

“What we’re paying attention to is paying attention to what the public sees as unusual,” he said.

“Why do people on streets you’ve never seen before buy so many chemicals or seemingly suspicious chemicals?

“Why did people do that? If this happens over a long period of time, don’t take it to heart and report it.”

He also urged the public to keep an eye on friends and family who start to behave differently.

Image: Forensic police officers leaving the scene of a car explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital earlier this month

“We want people to stay vigilant, look for the anomaly, look for anything that might be suspicious, and be able to worry,” he said.

“It can be anything from a bag in the wrong place to something the public is familiar with that kind of thing, as well as objects in your home or family life, friends withdrawing, quarantined, or saying something of concern.

“Getting ahead of this is the key. If you report it, the message is: It won’t ruin someone’s life, but it will save someone.”

Commenting on the car crash that occurred at a parade in Wisconsin, Twist said a lot of work was being done ahead of the event to ensure public safety.

“It’s about boundaries. In the UK, a lot of work is done ahead of meetings and events.

“We ask security officers to take measures such as mitigating vehicles, installing barriers or limiting risks to people.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/police-chief-warns-uk-to-be-alert-not-alarmed-ahead-of-christmas-after-wisconsin-parade-deaths-12475529 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos